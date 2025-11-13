Designing a nursery is one of the most rewarding projects in interior design. It’s not just about creating a beautiful room; it’s about crafting a nurturing environment that supports both baby and parents. A well-designed nursery blends practicality with a sense of calm, ensuring that every detail, from lighting to layout, works together.

Start with a Soothing Color Palette

Color sets the tone for any room, but in a nursery, it plays an especially important role. For this little space, we centered the color palette around the beautiful sea-foam green of the dresser, bringing in splashes of blue and neutrals to create a soft cohesive feeling. This little one’s parents are avid surfers, so it was important to them that the room feel like a day at sea without feeling kitschy. We accomplished this by inserting ocean-like colors and natural materials. We brought the beach home, and the result was a collected and cohesive feeling sanctuary for their sweet growing family.

Credit: Courtesy

Prioritize Functionality and Flow

A beautiful nursery must also be highly functional. Place the crib in a quiet corner away from windows, air vents, or direct sunlight. Keep the changing station close to storage for diapers, wipes, and clothing. The rocking chair should be near an outlet for a lamp or bottle warmer and ideally close to a side table to hold essentials. Think through your nightly routine and design accordingly. The best nurseries make everyday tasks feel effortless.

Invest in Quality, Adaptable Furniture

Choose furniture that can grow with your child. A convertible crib that transitions into a toddler bed is a smart investment, as is a dresser that doubles as a changing table with the addition of a removable topper. Look for pieces made from solid wood or sustainably sourced materials, ensuring durability and safety. I always like to opt for something vintage in a nursery space. It brings a sense of depth and quality, since we truly don’t make things like we used to. Investing in pieces that will grow with your child will keep the nursery feeling charming and practical for the long haul.

Layer in Comfort and Texture

A nursery should feel cozy and inviting. Texture adds warmth and dimension, making the space feel lived-in and loved. Layer soft fabrics such as cotton, linen, and wool through curtains, crib skirts, and area rugs. A plush rug underfoot not only adds comfort during late-night pacing but also provides a soft play area as your baby grows.

For the crib, keep bedding simple and safe: A fitted sheet made from breathable, organic fabric is all you need. Add personality elsewhere, perhaps through a quilt draped over the back of a chair or a patterned throw pillow.

Light It Right

Lighting plays a huge role in the mood and functionality of a nursery. As a mother of two, I learned this one the hard way at 3 a.m. when I turned on the overhead lights. Overhead lighting provides general illumination, but add a dimmer switch to soften brightness during bedtime routines and late night wakings. Three-way bulbs are also a great way to control lighting throughout the evening. A table or floor lamp with a warm glow is perfect for adding additional light when necessary, while blackout curtains help regulate nap times and sleep schedules. Consider a soft nightlight that provides gentle illumination for middle-of-the-night check-ins without fully waking the baby, or you.

Credit: Courtesy

Keep Storage Stylish and Smart

Babies come with lots and lots of stuff. Smart storage keeps everything organized and clutter-free. Baskets, labeled bins, and drawer dividers help create order within the chaos. Floating shelves are great for displaying books and décor while keeping surfaces clear. If space allows, a built-in closet system can be a game-changer, offering adjustable shelves and hanging rods that evolve as your child grows.

Final Thoughts

A well-designed nursery is more than a pretty room; it’s a sanctuary of love, calm, and care. By blending style with function, you can create a space that supports your baby’s development while providing comfort for you as a parent. Focus on quality, safety, and warmth, and you’ll craft a nursery that feels as beautiful as it is practical.

Laura Gransberry is a Santa Barbara–based interior designer, specializing in helping clients find renovation-ready properties and transform them into magazine-quality homes. She can be reached at laura@lauragransberry.com, and on Instagram @lauragransberrydesign. Visit lauragransberry.com to learn more.