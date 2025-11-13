Address: 340 Old Mill Road, #198

Status: On the Market

Price: $749,000

At a certain age, you start catching yourself saying things like, “When did Halloween candy get so expensive?” and “Remember when we could fill the tank for 20 bucks?”

When I met Realtor Jeff Oien at my friends Lynn and Steve’s house last week, I heard myself say, “Lynn and I worked together years ago. I’ve known her for” — pause for quick mental math — “FORTY years?!” Jeff made me feel better by laughing and reminding me that he’s been a Realtor for more than 40 years. I was in good company indeed.

Back in our working days, Lynn was always practical and persistent; she broke the glass ceiling with grace, and blazed a trail for myself and other women to follow. As a friend and colleague, I’ve admired her creativity, precision, and organizational finesse. As we walked through the home she and Steve have poured their hearts into, I could see Lynn’s touch everywhere.

I’ve been wowed by manufactured homes before — but this one truly takes the cake. It looks, feels, and lives like a custom home. The layout flows and the finishes shine.

Did I mention that Steve is a contractor by trade? The improvements are therefore far more than what meets the eye. Infrastructure elements include a new roof, updated A/C and heating with smart thermostat, a new electrical panel, and all new plumbing. New water softener, reverse osmosis system, and ceiling fan to keep things breezy. If you don’t enjoy the prospect of remodeling, this home is for you. Everything has been done right.

There are also plenty of details that you CAN see. The remodeled kitchen gleams with shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, and new stainless-steel appliances. Every inch has been refreshed — new flooring, cabinetry, fixtures, window coverings, and all new doors inside and out.

Kitchen | Credit: Rafael Bautista

Private bathroom | Credit: Rafael Bautista



The bathrooms are modern, tasteful, and sparkling. I’ve toured a lot of manufactured homes, and the primary bathroom in this house is almost unbelievable. Lynn showed me before and after photos that knocked my socks off.

Step outside and the upgrades keep coming: new deck railing, privacy walls, irrigation system, and outdoor lighting on timers. With both a spacious front deck and a backyard patio, you’ve got options for relaxing while you gaze at the sunset or enjoy your lazy Sunday morning coffee.

Back patio | Credit: Rafael Bautista

The house is located on a coveted cul-de-sac in San Vicente, a gated 55+ community with resort-style amenities: a clubhouse, year-round heated pool and spa, gym, tennis and pickleball courts, beautiful landscaping, and even boat and RV parking.

Thoughtfully upgraded, beautifully maintained, and absolutely move-in ready — this home is proof that downsizing doesn’t mean downgrading.

Office nook | Credit: Rafael Bautista

As we said goodbye to Lynn and Steve, Jeff and I lingered out front and agreed that this is one of the nicest manufactured homes we’d seen in our many, many, very many years.

The home at 340 Old Mill Road, Space 198, is currently for sale in Santa Barbara, listed by Jeff Oien and Amy Abbott and Kristin Hall of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Reach Jeff at (805) 895-2944 or jeffoien@bhhscal.com or Amy and Kristin at (805) 708-3221, (805) 345-8279, or team@goodlandassociates.com.