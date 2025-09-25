Address: 1547 Shoreline Drive

Status: On the Market

Price: $15,250,000

On any given low-tide evening, you’ll find me strolling along the shore, lost in the expanse of ocean and sky, soaking in the sunset views. My toes are in the sand as often as I can get them there.

A recent invitation to visit a site featured in next month’s ArchitecTours immediately moved to the top of my list when I learned that one of the homes on the tour is an oceanfront property that’s been re-imagined to frame the breathtaking sea views just beyond its beachfront backyard. Needless to say, my sand-loving toes couldn’t resist the opportunity.

In our temperate climate, it’s not uncommon to find homes designed to ‘bring the outdoors in.’ But this one is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Every room has an uninterrupted ocean view — endless sea and sky. From the front entrance, the living and dining rooms open to a sprawling patio. The further you move into the home, the more the beach comes into view below, and the more dazzling the experience.

[Click to zoom] Credit: Tom Ploch

The home itself is a masterpiece of modern elegance — sleek lines, soaring ceilings, and impeccable finishes throughout. Its subdued palette allows nature to take center stage. With five bedrooms in total, the primary suite upstairs is a standout, featuring a fireplace, a spa-like bathroom, a private terrace, and a sitting room open to the level below. This design seamlessly integrates two-story glass windows that open dramatically at the touch of a button, flooding the space with the sultry sea breeze.

A gourmet kitchen and several bonus rooms, including a media room and a wine grotto, add to the home’s allure. But truth be told, I barely noticed them; my gaze was constantly drawn back to the ocean.

Credit: Tom Ploch

Credit: Tom Ploch



My favorite spot on the property lies just beyond the back patio — down a staircase and snuggled even closer to the coastline. A private guest cottage with its own deck sits perched high above the beach, offering a dreamy, self-contained hideaway. The gentle, repetitive lull of the waves forms the soundtrack to this slice of serenity.

Fortunately, you don’t have to rely on my starry-eyed description of this home. You’ll have the chance to experience it firsthand on Saturday, October 4, during the 16th annual ArchitecTours, presented by the American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara.

Credit: Tom Ploch

In addition to the Shoreline Drive residence, this year’s tour features four other private homes as well as an in-progress renovation of a historic downtown hotel, a behind-the-scenes look at one of the hottest new restaurants in town, plus a vibrant new office space that functions as both a workplace and design showcase. ArchitecTours offers a self-guided format, allowing you to explore at your own pace, with in-depth details about each project and the opportunity to mingle with architects and other design professionals.

And yes, you’ll have the chance to visit my dream home on the Mesa. In a unique twist for Architectours this year, this property is currently for sale. If you decide to make it yours, let me know — I’ll happily become your house sitter. I promise I’ll even wash the sand off my toes before stepping inside.

1547 Shoreline Drive is listed by Chris Palme of Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information, visit 1547shoreline.com, or reach out to Chris at chris.palme@sothebys.realty or (805) 448-3066.

ArchitecTours is Saturday, October 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with an afterparty at Ospi restaurant from 4-6 p.m. included in each ticket. Tickets and more information are available at aiasb.com or 805-966-4198.