From an oceanfront bluff on the Mesa to the meandering gardens of a historic Moody Sisters cottage in Montecito, this year’s Make Myself at Home column took us inside some truly memorable spaces. We’re grateful to the homeowners who opened their doors, the professionals who shared their expertise, and our readers who joined us on each tour. As we turn the page on the year, here’s a look back. Happy new year from our homes to yours.



We revisited this beloved Westside Craftsman during a blustery February, proving its charm holds up in any weather. | Credit: Virtour Media



The wraparound deck at this Hope Ranch home practically begged me to linger ’til nightfall. | Credit: Virtour Media



I loved uncovering the lore behind this former barn once part of a 20-acre farm known as Lemon Acres. | Credit: Virtour Media



The reimagined gardens surrounding this historic Moody Sisters cottage in Montecito were an enchanting work in progress. | Credit: Caitlin Atkinson



From play dates and pillow fights to an overdose of tranquility, Starshine reflects on the decision to sell their home-sweet-home. | Credit: Erik Foote



The uninterrupted views from this elegant oceanfront Mesa masterpiece offered a tantalizing preview to October’s ArchitecTours. | Credit: Tom Ploch



This gorgeous kitchen is just one of many jaw-dropping spaces in this Rancho Santa Barbara manufactured home. | Credit: Rafael Bautista