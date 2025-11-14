Melodee Buzzard’s Mother Released from Custody with GPS Monitor

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

Ashlee Buzzard, the Vandenberg Village mother of missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard, will wait for her next court appearance outside of jail custody. Buzzard will return before the judge on November 19 for a preliminary hearing setting.

Buzzard was arrested on November 7 and later charged with one count of felony false imprisonment by violence with aggravating factors. Aggravating factors on a crime can raise the severity of a punishment. Court documents state that Buzzard unlawfully violated “the personal liberty of Tyler S. Brewer,” a legal document assistant. Law enforcement said the arrest was not directly related to her daughter’s disappearance.

Buzzard has pleaded not guilty to the charge at her November 12 arraignment in Santa Maria. At the arraignment, Judge John McGregor of the Superior Court of Santa Barbara released Buzzard with a GPS tracking device. Judge McGregor also issued a no contact order such that Buzzard is not allowed to contact Brewer.

Judge McGregor has allowed Buzzard to appear in civilian clothes, provided by the defense, while in court. Defendants have the right to appear in civilian clothes in order not to prejudice the jury against them.

While the charges are not directly related to Melodee’s case, they do seem connected to the 9-year-old’s disappearance. In a social media post, Brewer, the alleged victim, said he contacted Buzzard to offer assistance in locating Melodee. He identified himself as a “legal document assistant, process server, mandated reporter and perceived officer of the court,” and therefore reported “concerning communication and inconsistencies to law enforcement.”

Brewer said that on November 6, while Brewer visited Buzzard in her home, Buzzard “became visibly distressed after sharing information she appeared to regret disclosing.” He then says that a box cutter “was produced,” and he was not permitted to leave. News Nation’s Banfield, a show on the cable news network, said that Brewer told them that Ashlee revealed where Melodee was dropped off, although he does not know if that information was true. According to News Nation’s Banfield, Brewer reported that he thinks Melodee is somewhere in Utah.

In the social media post, Brewer said he was also in communication with the family of Melodee’s deceased father. Lilly Denes, Melodee’s paternal grandmother, told KEYT-TV she had never heard of Brewer. It is unclear whether Brewer spoke to other family members.

“Where’s my granddaughter?” Denes said to a reporter on-scene, according to footage from KEYT-TV. “I don’t care what she’s here for. You know, I’m sorry that she did that to this gentleman that I never heard his name before. But I’m here for my granddaughter. What’s going to happen?”

A Facebook page with his likeness, called Tyler Brewer-Paralegal, now appears as unavailable when searched, either because Brewer has changed who can see it or deleted it.

After online speculation about Brewer, KEYT-TV reported that Brewer sent a follow-up email to news outlets, alleging that his statement has been misrepresented.

“I am a victim in this matter and I am entitled to privacy. I was assured my name would remain confidential. The district attorney chose otherwise,” KEYT-TV reports that he wrote in an email to Your News Channel.

Law enforcement began to investigate 9-year-old Melodee’s appearance on October 14, after a school administrator reported that she had not been attending school. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says that surveillance footage shows Melodee somewhere on the Colorado-Utah border on October 9, during the period of time wherein Buzzard took a road trip from Lompoc to Nebraska and back. During that road trip, law enforcement says they believe that Buzzard wore multiple wigs and switched the license plate on a rental car to avoid detection.

Buzzard returned to her home in Vandenberg Village alone. She has been uncooperative with law enforcement.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says that Melodee is about 4 feet, 6 inches tall; weighs 60 pounds; and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on Melodee’s whereabouts you can contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office here:

Online Tips: sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/

Detectives Line: (805) 681-4150

Anonymous Tip Line: (805) 681-4171