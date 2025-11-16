Major Storm Brings Flooding, Downed Trees, and Road Closures to Santa Barbara

After two days of heavy rain with minimal local damage, Santa Barbara saw significant flooding and storm-related impacts late Saturday night, particularly in the downtown area.

Flash flooding, gusty winds, and falling trees hit the city just after 8 p.m., flooding intersections, stalling cars, and shutting down roads. Mission Street underpass and several Highway 101 offramps were temporarily closed. Downtown streets including Sola, Cota, Salsipuedes, and Laguna were overwhelmed by fast-moving water.

One woman was rescued from her vehicle after water blocked her exit. Several other cars were abandoned or towed after flooding.

Anacapa Street flooded outside SB Biergarten in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone during the downpour Saturday night, November 15, 2025. | Credit: Courtesy

The National Weather Service said the storm delivered an intense push of rain Saturday evening, adding to already high totals across the region. San Marcos Pass recorded nearly 10 inches over three days. Downtown Santa Barbara has received over 7 inches, with Goleta at nearly 6 inches and Montecito at 6.6.

As of Sunday morning, no serious injuries had been reported, but tree damage and car accidents were seen throughout the county.

While the worst of it seems to have passed, “we still have gusty winds, knocked down trees, and scattered showers across the area,” said Rose Schoenfeld, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Mission Creek has refilled and is flowing rapidly toward downtown, where it will eventually empty out into the Pacific at East Beach. | Credit: Ella Heydenfeldt

Road closures, debris, and residual flooding may continue to impact travel Sunday. Residents are urged to avoid flooded streets and report hazards to local authorities.

In a Nixel alert Sunday morning, the Santa Barbara Police Department advised motorists to avoid the following areas and intersections:

Mudslide on South bound lane of Loma Alta between Shoreline and Cliff Dr. (road is down to one lane)

CLOSED: Cota & Salsipuedes due to flooding

Ortega @ Salsipuedes

Salsipuedes @ Haley

Loma Alta @ Shoreline

100 Anacapa Street

400 Olive Street

Old Coast Highway @ Park Place

Torino @ Calle de Los Amigos

The break in weather may be short-lived — more rain is expected Monday and again Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Monitor alerts via ReadySBC, and visit ReadySBC.org for ongoing updates, and text 93101 to 888777 to sign up for local Nixel alerts.