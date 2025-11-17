This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

At its November 13 meeting, Buellton’s City Council voted to again delay the first public hearing of its motel ordinance, as they wait to hear input from the state. The ordinance would require motels on Avenue of Flags that act as month-to-month rentals to convert back to the short term stays they are zoned to be. The ordinance primarily impacts the Farmhouse Motel, which rents 22 units and primarily serves low-income people. At the city council meeting, City Manager Scott Wolfe said he anticipates the hearing will be in January.