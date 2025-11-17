This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on November 16, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

The Sea Captain’s House is as adorable as they come. The three-bedroom, 1.5-bath main house has wood-beamed ceilings, and quintessential touches you’d expect from a 1911 cottage. Upstairs, a completely separate two-bedroom, one-bath unit with its own kitchen and living area has the same nostalgic feel along with a treetop aerie vibe. I was captivated when I visited this home in 2019, and I’m delighted at the chance to visit again. Go take a look today! The white picket fence and red dutch door will welcome you in, as Alanna Watson holds an open house from 1-4 p.m. 428 Corona del Mar is offered by The Easter Team Realtors, at $3,399,000.

Credit: Rafael Bautista

My friend Lynn and I have known each other for almost forty years — working together at ‘that other paper’ here in town back in the 80’s and 90’s. Lynn and her husband Steve’s retirement took them from Santa Barbara to Palm Springs, San Diego, Palm Desert, and then back to Santa Barbara again, where they purchased this lovely home that sits on a cul-de-sac known as “millionaire’s row” in San Vicente. Yes, San Vicente is a manufactured home park. But ask anyone who lives there about the water aerobics, privacy, and neighborly feel, and their opinions may overcome any preconceived notions you hold. And this particular home is a beauty. I loved visiting with Realtor Jeff Oien — and of course Lynn and Steve — and writing about it for this week’s issue. I hope you enjoy it, too.

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Rafael Bautista

Koi pond? Pot-belly stove? And a vintage tractor in the front yard? Holy ”Rancho Guacamole”!! This amazing California ranch-style estate has been loved by the same family for more than 50 years. At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this private, 1.2 acre retreat is surrounded by majestic oak trees and a producing avocado orchard. Four bedrooms and three baths in the main house plus a separate two-bedroom, one-bath guest cottage blend timeless character with thoughtful updates. Rustic charm, modern comfort, and serene privacy are tucked away in Hidden Valley. 3520 La Entrada is offered by Garrett McCaw and Jeff Oien at $3,450,000.



