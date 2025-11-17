TV Fun House with Dom’s Taverna and Dang Burger

TV Dinner Night is coming on December 1 | Photo: Courtesy

Growing up, my mom was a really good cook, but I still got excited when Swanson’s Frozen Dinners were on the menu because it meant that we got a babysitter and an evening of TV to look forward to. This was back in the days when The Brady Bunch and The Partridge Family ruled the airwaves and tiny apple cobblers and quadrants full of peas, carrots, and corn were tres gourmet to my extremely undiscerning palate.

While I grew up in the ‘70s, apparently the appeal of TV dinners lives on for several generations. Now the folks at Dom’s Taverna and Dang Burger are teaming for a special TV Dinner Matinee Series that kicks off on Monday, December 1.

As they wrote, “Step back in time for a nostalgic dining experience packed with cozy film vibes, comfort food, and drinks. Think vintage TV dinners — reimagined with chef-driven flavor and modern flair.”

Highlights from Dom’s & Dang’s new nostalgia-done-right TV Dinner menu includes a fish lovers tray with fish fingers with local ling cod fish sticks and caviar topped tartar sauce; a meat lovers’ tray with salisbury steak and a mushroom demi-glace for the mains; and a vegan tray featuring cacio e pepe with a cashew garlic pepper “cream” sauce and fettuccine noodles.

Menu for Dang & Dom’s TV Dinner Night on December 1 | Photo: Courtesy

Side dish options (you get to choose three) include saffron rice pilaf, sticky-savory sweet potato, mushy pease, ham-hock Spanish beans, mash, broccoli and cheddar, mac ‘n cheese, and collard greens. And then either apple crumble with apple sorbet or chocolate pudding with whip topping for dessert.

These elevated menus are clearly not your grandma’s TV dinners, but they’re right in the spirit of our childhood faves, creating a nostalgic dining experience packed with cozy film vibes, comfort food, and drinks.

Yep, not only that, we get movies!

Guests can choose from two TV Dinner Matinee seatings: the 5:30 p.m. family friendly movie or the 7:30 p.m. R-rated movie. Both seatings will include a TV Dinner–inspired menu of memorable childhood dishes using elevated ingredients and techniques and a welcome drink. Tickets are $69 (not including gratuity, supplemental dishes, or additional drinks).

The fun takes place on Monday, December 1, at Dom’s Taverna, 30 E. Victoria St. Click here for reservations.

(And keep an eye for more Dang x Dom’s collaborations — they’ve got more fun things coming our way I’m told.)