John Doimas will take over as City Attorney after serving as Assistant City Attorney since 2017. | Credit: City of Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara City Council approved the appointment of John Doimas — a current assistant city attorney who has been with the city since 2012 — to serve as the replacement of outgoing City Attorney Sarah Knecht. Doimas will now lead the City Attorney’s Office, serving as the city’s chief legal counsel and providing legal support for city council, staff, and review boards.

Doimas has been with the city for 13 years, first as a deputy city attorney and then as assistant city attorney since 2017. In that time, Doimas has played a key role in recent policies, ordinances, and investigations, including the formation of the Civilian Oversight Commission in 2022. He takes over the City Attorney’s Office while the city is crafting key policies on housing, short-term rental enforcement, and the revitalization of downtown.

Doimas arrived in Santa Barbara from Chicago, where he earned his bachelor’s from DePaul University and his law degree at Loyola University Chicago. In addition to his work in the City Attorney’s Office, Doimas considers himself a family man and a proud father who enjoys cheering on his daughter in soccer and gymnastics.

“I am honored to be selected by the Mayor and City Council to continue serving Santa Barbara in this expanded capacity, and helping to contribute to the success, stability, and resilience of our city,” Doimas said of his appointment. “I am deeply grateful for the tremendous support of the City Attorney’s Office, whom I consider my extended family, as well as the dedicated staff across all city departments.”

Mayor Randy Rowse celebrated the appointment of Doimas as the new City Attorney. “John brings a rare combination of legal expertise, collaborative spirit, and deep understanding of our community,” Mayor Rowse said. “His appointment ensures continuity, stability, and a strong legal foundation for the city’s future.”