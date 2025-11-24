Cover art for “Oh Oh Santa,” featuring Emily Zuzik | Photo: Courtesy

It’s no secret that spending the holidays alone — for lack of a better word — sucks. Don’t you wish Santa could bring you someone nice under the tree?

Singer-songwriters Robbie Kaye, who is based in Santa Barbara, and Emily Zuzik (from Los Angeles) certainly have, and they’ve joined forces to create a playful and modern Christmas single, “Oh Oh Santa.”

The collaboration, released on November 14, was recorded at Hidden City Studios in Santa Barbara with esteemed producer Elliott Lanam, whose work with artists like Katy Perry and the Beach Boys brings a polished edge to the song.

Combining the Christmas charm we all love with a contemporary twist, the song came together effortlessly, according to the duo.

“It just seemed like everything happened so intrinsically that before we knew it, we had a song,” Kaye said. “It was brought up once, then we just ran with it.” Zuzik added that the process felt almost supernatural, with melody and lyrics flowing seamlessly between them.

Both genre-defying musicians are no strangers to writing, producing, and composing. Kaye, a former songwriter for Warner Chappell Music, has had her songs featured on national radio and television.

Zuzik’s music has appeared in numerous film and television projects, including Smallville, Roswell, New Mexico, and MTV’s hit Catfish. So — when it came to creating “Oh Oh Santa,” things came together effortlessly.

“It was a very synergetic collaboration, and we would run with each other’s ideas,” Kaye said. “In some collaborations, there are a lot of power struggles. That was not the case with us at all.”

She explained that the artistic process can be challenging, and that changes to lyrics, tone, or style are sometimes necessary to create a tighter, more cohesive final piece. Still, those adjustments are straightforward, making the process faster — and more fun.

The music video was shot at Kaye’s home, capturing the duo’s playful, improvisational energy and mirroring their collaborative style

“I had never even been to Robbie’s house, so I wasn’t sure what the setup was going to be … and we just brought in props and ideas on the spot,” Zuzik said. “It was very kamikaze style, but effortless — both of us just throwing ideas up there and seeing what sticks.”

Choreography was created on the spot, teaching two non-dancers the designated moves, and Kaye’s husband played the cameo of an “unwanted partner.”

The playful, off-the-cuff approach extended to every element of the video, from props to performances. “We just threw ideas at each other and went with whatever felt fun in the moment,” Kaye said. “It was about capturing the joy and energy of the song.”

And isn’t the whole point of music authenticity? “Oh Oh Santa” reflects the duo’s collaborative philosophy: trust the process, embrace ideas freely, and focus on what’s genuine.

Looking ahead, the duo hopes to collaborate again. “When the right things come my way, I’ll be smart enough to say yes,” Kaye said.

The song has already been picked up on streaming playlists and shared widely on social media, giving the duo an early sense of how well it’s connecting with listeners, and the momentum they expect to build in the weeks ahead

“Oh Oh Santa” is available to stream on Spotify, perfect for anyone in the mood for festive cheer or some lyrical empowerment.

“Everybody’s making their wish list for the Christmas season … maybe it’s as simple as, ‘I just want to find a normal, nice guy’,” Zuzik said.

Disco Link: https://s.disco.ac/ylapwlhelsvq

Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/lIWDhGd2MsE