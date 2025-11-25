The level of artistry on stage at the Granada for World Ballet Company’s production of The Great Gatsby on Sunday night was definitely top notch. Everything from the dancers (from all over the world but primarily trained in the Vaganova technique, which originated in Russia) to the costumes and sets was designed to dazzle and evoke the Roaring Twenties spirit, which it did quite effectively.

Think lots of fabulous parties, free-flowing champagne, flappers in fringe, and a talented international cast of 40 professional ballet dancers sharing a timeless tale of glitz, glamor, and tragic romance. As an added benefit, some of the audience members were every bit as glamorously gowned as the performers, taking the Gatsby-themed evening as a good reason to to bring out their sequined and feathered finery. It was definitely a fun night.

World Ballet Company’s ‘The Great Gatsby’ | Photo: Will Bucquoy

Arsentii Lazarev was particularly strong as Jay Gatsby, the tragic figure created by F. Scott Fitzgerald in the 1925 novel and argued over by scholars ever since. Born in Siberia and dancing since the age of 7, Lazarev’s powerful leaps and spins across the stage embodied the determination of this enigmatic character.

Konstantin Geronik was equally notable as Nick Carraway, the midwestern narrator of the story, a writer who enters his way into the sophisticated-but-somewhat shady world of the ultra rich.

The show itself was quite enjoyable, particularly the full cast dance numbers, which evoked the fun, jazzy freedom of the era. But there were definitely some weaknesses in the storytelling. Having read the novel multiple times and seen several movie versions, I could at least tell what the presenters were trying to convey. However, throughout the production, I couldn’t help but wonder what a non-reader would take away from this version of The Great Gatsby. I think, but am not positive, that they even tried to give this tragic story a happy ending

Nonetheless, the dancing was solid enough to make for a thoroughly enjoyable night.