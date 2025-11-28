Credit: Courtesy

Muffin is a 3 yr old, 70 lb. spayed female Cattle Dog mix, but she is very untypical of a Cattle Dog because she’d rather chase down a nap than chase after cows or climb mountains.

Muffin has mastered the art of taking it easy. She isn’t lazy, she’s just efficient. She likesshort walks, playing with a ball or toy, snuggles, and hanging out with a human. If you are looking for a laid back companion, Muffinmight just be your perfect match. Call 805-681-5285 or email to sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Muffin and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA, or email to sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to http://www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to saving lives of homeless and abandoned dogs in the Santa Barbara Countyshelters and other dogs when resources are available. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior, enrichment, daily supplies and comforts and other resources for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to http://www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.