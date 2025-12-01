This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

On November 18, UC Police Department officers arrested a young man in Davidson Library at UC Santa Barbara for a misdemeanor offense of criminal invasion of privacy. UCPD’s Daily Crime and Fire Log includes a note that the alleged offense involved the distribution of “intimate photos.” The young man does not yet face charges as his case is reviewed.

A photo of last week’s arrest shared with the Independent shows the suspect wearing a Mu Delta sweatshirt. The Independent has confirmed that the suspect, whose name is being withheld pending charges, is a member of Mu Delta. On its website, Mu Delta describes itself as a fraternity at UCSB for “men who wish to become medical doctors.”

UCSB confirmed the arrest and said that UCPD is continuing its investigation. They ask that if anyone has information that might assist in the investigation that they contact UCSB’s police department at (805) 893-3446.