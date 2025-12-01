This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on November 30, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

What goes best with turkey sandwiches? Touring open houses! After your own kitchen is clean and clear, and Uncle Paul has vacated the guest bedroom, why not go take a look at some of the homes for sale throughout the county? Meander up to the Mesa, take a road trip up to the valley, discover new digs downtown, or enjoy the luxurious enclave of Hope Ranch. These lovely houses and more are ready for you to visit today:

On our cover this week is this perfect walk-to-the-beach coastal cottage at 220 Santa Rosa Place. Close to a couple of my favorite low-tide hangouts: the Harbor and Leadbetter Beach, and only two blocks from Shoreline Park — without the headaches of parking. Situated on a corner lot, this home offers four bedrooms and two baths in a floorplan centered around the kitchen and main living areas. There’s tons of natural light throughout the house, and your living area is enhanced by multiple outdoor decks ideal for entertaining or enjoying the tranquil surroundings. Whether your lifestyle is more “hit the waves” or “hit the playground,” this one is worth a look. Offered by Arielle Gulje and Hilary Vega at $2,895,000, and open today from 2-4 PM.

Credit: Liz G Photography

If a park-like setting in wine country is more up your alley, take a drive up to the Santa Ynez Valley this afternoon. 644 Chalk Hill Road is a lovely three-bedroom, two-bath home close to the shops and restaurants in Solvang, yet nestled in a private setting with lovely mountain views. A covered front porch and trellised back patio both present walkways to lovely landscaped grounds, while the backyard is a park-like setting nothing short of magical. Offered by Laura Drammer and Cammy Pinoli for $1,350,000. Open today from 1-3 p.m.

Credit: Kristin Renee

How about a home in the heart of the downtown action? 618 Anacapa Street is a gated enclave of eight homes designed by Barry Berkus and located near State Street, the Funk Zone, and all that the waterfront has to offer. This three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home has two private brick patios — one with a spa — custom finishes, mountain views, and a gourmet kitchen. Warning: You may not use the kitchen much with all of the restaurants in walking distance! 618 Anacapa Street #5 is offered by Bob and Braden Curtis at $2,995,000. Open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. today; visit on your way to or from any of the delights of downtown.

Credit: Courtesy

And how about a lovely meandering drive through Hope Ranch? At 4335 Marina Drive, a 2.5-acre estate lies down a gated drive that winds through groves of avocado and lemon trees. Behind the house, sweeping lawns stretch toward uninterrupted views of the ocean and islands beyond. And that’s just outside! The five-bedroom, five-bath home boasts vaulted beamed ceilings, a stone fireplace, and walls of glass; it’s filled with natural light in a setting designed to maximize the views from every room. The upstairs primary suite is especially notable; commanding vistas from a private perch. Visit Sharon Jordano from 12-2 p.m. at this special location; listed at $14,995,000 by Cristal Clarke.



THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSE LISTINGS:



We’ve gathered plenty more open homes for you to choose from today. Take a peek right here.



THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



This week we offer our LOCAL HEROES issue — our annual look at ordinary and extraordinary neighbors in our midst who make our communities so special. As you’re contemplating your good fortune, don’t miss our Giving Tuesday feature, with myriad ways we can help those in need. And in this week’s real estate section we have a portrait of artist and architect Anthony Grumbine, a look at how AI might influence your next remodeling project, plus many houses to enjoy. Thank you for reading. We are grateful for you!