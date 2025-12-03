This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

People gathered in the center of Hollister Avenue to help a man who was lying on the ground in Old Town Goleta on Wednesday. A bystander said that the man tripped and fell while crossing the street.

Around 11 a.m., shortly after the incident, Emergency Medical Service Personnel helped the man, who was conscious and able to talk to medical personnel, into a stretcher to transport him in an ambulance. Santa Barbara County’s Fire Department, who responds to calls, did not have further information on the incident.