Every December, something strange happens. We hit the final stretch of the year, and suddenly the air fills with peppermint, twinkle lights … and an unspoken pressure to sprint. “Finish strong!” “Plan big!” “Tie up every loose end!” It’s like we collectively decide that the last four weeks of the year are an exam we forgot to study for.

But here’s the truth we rarely say out loud: December is not a finish line. It’s a bridge — a sweet spot where one foot is in reflection, and the other is in possibility. It’s a month that invites us to look back, look ahead, and live right in the middle without burning ourselves out.

As Daniel Goleman talks about in his book Focus: The Hidden Driver of Excellence, we want productive reflection, not fruitless rumination; the difference being that the former is the process of actually solving the issue, not just getting stressed out thinking about the same thing over and over and over.

So how do you actually do that — wrap up the year meaningfully, plant seeds for the next, and still enjoy the goodness of the season? Five thoughtful steps:



Close the Year with Curiosity, Not Critique

So many of us approach year-end reflection like an audit. We flip through goals we don’t remember setting, tally the things we “should have done,” and somehow conclude that we’re behind. That’s not reflection — that’s rumination and a bit of punishment.

Try this instead: Look back with curiosity. How can you shine a light on what worked and what needs work? What surprised you this year? What grew in quiet ways you didn’t expect? Where did you show resilience or creativity? What did you say yes to that you’re grateful for? What did you say no to that protected you?

In Larry King’s book How to Talk to Anyone, Anytime, Anywhere, he explores that great conversations start with the desire to learn and be genuinely curious. There is no better person to do this with than yourself!

This is a softer, more honest way of reviewing the year — one that allows you to see your real progress, not just your unchecked boxes.



Be Intentional About What You’re Taking with You

There’s a moment in December where you can almost feel the hinge of the year swinging. It’s a natural pause where you get to ask yourself: What’s worth carrying forward? And what can stay here?

Maybe you want to bring your morning walk into the new year, or the weekly dinner you finally started doing with your family. Perhaps you’re ready to leave behind the constant multitasking or the habit of checking your email at stoplights.

Think of yourself like a traveler packing a suitcase. The lighter you pack, the smoother the journey feels. In my work with many clients, we do an activity called “Start/Stop/Continue.” What do you want to “start” (see number 3), what do you want to “stop” (see number 4), and what do you want to “continue”? Our inner wisdom knows what’s holding us back and what we need to do a little bit more of. See how many things you can write!



Give Your Future Self a Head Start—Without Overplanning

It’s tempting to map out Q1 like you’re building a rocket launch schedule. But the best planning this time of year doesn’t require color-coded Gantt charts. It’s simpler than that.

Pick three things your future self will thank you for. That’s it. Three.

Maybe it’s cleaning up your digital files. Maybe it’s sketching out a theme word for the year ahead. Maybe it’s booking that dentist appointment or clearing the stack on your desk.

These little “starter seeds” create momentum without creating pressure. Think of them as a gentle nudge into January instead of a January overhaul. Then, as BJ Fogg discusses in his book Tiny Habits, whatever you said you were going to do, cut it in half, then cut that in half. Once you get your easy win, you can always do more!



Protect the Middle Space: Joy, Rest, and Actual Presence

Here’s the part we forget: The middle space matters just as much as the looking back and the looking ahead.

December is rich with built-in moments that don’t require striving — lights on houses, family rituals, movie nights, small kindnesses, sweaters you forgot you loved. But we miss half of it because we’re trying to be everywhere and everything.

So, this year, try a tiny experiment: Subtract one thing.

Say no to the event that drains you. Pick up an easy dinner instead of making the elaborate one. Let good-enough be good enough. Use a gift bag instead of tape and scissors and ribbons and bows.

The holidays were never meant to be a performance.



Let This Be a Gentle Landing Instead of a Grand Finale

Finishing the year doesn’t need fireworks. It just needs intention. Let December be a month where you’re awake to your life — not rushing past it. Wrap up what matters and set down what doesn’t, so that you can peek at the year ahead with hope, and leave room — generous room — for simple joy. After all, the magic of December isn’t in how much you accomplish. It’s in how much you actually get to feel.

Sara Caputo transforms how individuals, teams, and small businesses navigate workflow and increase workplace efficiency. Her work has been featured in Working Women, Success, and Forbes, as well as other national and regional publications. She can be reached at sara@saracaputoconsulting.com.