Huxley & Aubrey

Here is a pair of young and oh-so-handsome guinea pigs. They are brothers who get along famously. Huxley is the shy, quiet type who lets his brother do the socializing. When greens are being hand fed Aubrey does the “foraging” to bring home the greens while Huxley helps with the eating part. They are gentle, sensitive, and ready to add their special personalities to their furever family!

Mr. Zing

If you want a young, lively rabbit with an easy-going temperament then Mr. Zing is your boy! His breed is a mix of hotot with a dash of lionhead, as seen by the very tasteful forehead fluff he sports. This bunny is ready for action, curious, energetic, but also sweet-tempered. Add in his good litter habitshis super cute looks and you’ve got the perfect house bunny! Don’t let him get away!

Come meet Huxley & Aubrey, Mr. Zing and many other sweet furries at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Open Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to http://www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info

Po

Po may be named after a potato, but this seven-year-old Husky mix at Santa Barbara Humane is anything but ordinary. After nine months winning over staff, volunteers, and even a local news crew, he’s become a shelter favorite.

He’s housetrained, loves his toys, gets along with dogs of all sizes, and is delightfully chatty in true Husky fashion. He knows “sit” and “speak,” and he’s happy to show off. Po’s also a foodie who’s been on a successful weight-loss journey and would thrive with someone who can keep him healthy with walks, snacks, and lots of companionship. He kindly requests a cat-free home.

A recent foster called him relaxed, affectionate, and incredibly easy to live with – so much so they admitted they would’ve kept him if they could.

Po is ready to trade shelter life for a cozy couch and a person who appreciates a gentle, talkative, loyal companion.

Meet Po at Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Barbara Campus. The shelter is open for adoptions from 12 to 4:30 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.