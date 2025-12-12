ANGIE JANAS stars MISS HAVERSHAM in CHARLES DICKENS’ GREAT EXPECTATIONS, playing in repertory as part of Rubicon Theatre Company’s 2025 “Winterfest”, presented in an encore partnership with The Acting Company of New York. | Photo: Loren Haar

This December, the Rubicon presents their return collaboration with The Acting Company, a touring theater group out of New York. This year’s productions include a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’s Great Expectations (by Nikki Massoud) cycling in rep with William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. These shows became a true testament to the theater’s credo of “the show must go on” after several cast members became too ill or injured to perform. Despite last-minute cast massaging, both shows are smooth, well spirited, and artistically engrossing.

I saw Great Expectations as a reading (warming up the revised cast), but Massoud’s adaptation is strong even without the full range of motion. Great Expectations has enough storylines and characters to populate a four-episode arc, but The Acting Company’s production focuses energy on Pip’s rise to fortune and his long situationship with Estella, condensing other threads into bullet points that support the main story. It’s a highly potent adaptation that drips with delicious gothic elements. (All further performances of Great Expectations will be presented as full productions.)

Meanwhile, A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a playful fantasy of lights and colors. This production frolics nimbly, finding humor in the ridiculous and reveling in it. Seeing shows in rep, especially shows with very different concepts, shapes a fascinating new dimension of the theatrical experience. A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Great Expectations share the same set structure, but the space transforms between a woodland dell in Athens and Victorian England. Witnessing design and performers that can fit in both the rod-iron world of Dickens and the florid celebration in Shakespeare’s fairyland shows audiences a broader range of theatre artistry. See both shows through December 21 at the Rubicon Theater in Ventura. For tickets and information, see rubicontheatre.org.