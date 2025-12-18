Santa Barbara Volleyball Club announced plans for a dedicated youth sports facility and indoor gym, which is slated to be built on property leased from the County of Santa Barbara on Hollister Avenue.

The new gym is in the planning stages, following the approval of the lease by the County Board of Supervisors earlier this week. The project is intended to tackle a shortage of indoor space for youth sports and allow the Santa Barbara Volleyball and similar organizations to keep expanding access for youth sports activities.

“This is a wonderful example of how the county can partner with local organizations to expand opportunities for young people,” Supervisor Laura Capps said. “By investing in youth sports and creating spaces where kids can learn teamwork, confidence, and resilience, we’re strengthening the fabric of our community for years to come.”

Santa Barbara Volleyball Club Executive Director Matt Riley said the project represents “a major investment in the future of youth sports in Santa Barbara.” With the dedicated space, the club can increase programming, stop relying on outside facilities, and welcome other sports leagues to use the gym.

“Our goal is to create a safe, high-quality environment where young athletes can develop not only as volleyball players, but as teammates, leaders, and community members,” Riley said.

Riley said Santa Barbara Volleyball Club appreciated the county’s willingness to work in collaboration to make the project a reality. The county and the club will continue to work together to guide the project through planning review and permitting.

The property on Hollister Avenue is next door to another development, a 34-unit housing development made in another collaboration between the county and the Housing Authority. The housing project, dedicated to service formerly homeless tenants, broke ground just last week.

The new Santa Barbara Volleyball Club facility will be primarily funded through grants and private donations. More information will be provided on the club’s website (santabarbaravolleyballclub.com).