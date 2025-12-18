WWII-Era Grenades Found in Santa Barbara Attic, Prompting Evacuations

A Santa Barbara neighborhood was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after a homeowner discovered what appeared to be two grenades in their attic. The items were later confirmed to be inert World War II–era explosives.

According to a statement from the Santa Barbara Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Veronica Place around 5:30 p.m. on December 17, after the property owner, while working in the attic, came across two suspicious objects believed to have been inside the residence “for decades.”

Given the appearance of the items, SBPD requested assistance from the Santa Barbara County Bomb Squad. Upon arrival, bomb technicians confirmed the objects were in fact military ordnance dating back to the Second World War.

Because the devices were military in nature, the Vandenberg Space Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was also called in to assist. As a precaution, police evacuated several nearby homes and closed the surrounding street to traffic.

The Vandenberg EOD team “took possession of the two objects,” police said. By approximately 8 p.m., the road was reopened and evacuated residents were cleared to return to their homes.