Wonky

This adorable 7-year-old kitty is ready to find his fur-ever family. Here’s what his foster has to say:

“Wonky is truly one of the sweetest, most affectionate cats I’ve ever met. He’s incredibly gentle, loves to cuddle, and simply wants to be close to his person. Wonky gets along wonderfully with other cats and is very sweet with kids. He’d thrive in a quieter home where he can curl up beside you and be your loyal little companion.”

If you’re dreaming of a cozy, loving cat to brighten your days, Wonky might be the perfect match. Let’s help this special boy find a loving home just in time for the holidays.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website http://www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Maya

This sweet girl is eager to please and with her charming personality and undeniable cuteness, Maya is sure to steal your heart.

Maya would thrive in a home with another playful lead dog. Maya is leash, crate trained, and housebroken too. Maya is a 45 pound Staffordshire Terrier/ Poodle mix

For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at http://www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118