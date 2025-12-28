From the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, Cachuma Lake is just 20 miles away. Yet, along that steep and curvy pass between city and backcountry, the world changes. Things quiet down. The air flows cleaner. And those mountainous views across that big shimmering body of water? A real sight for sore city eyes.

Santa Barbara’s coastal campgrounds get a lot of attention, and justifiably so. They also fill up quickly. Since forever, Cachuma Lake Campground has served as a reliable fallback when the coast gets crowded. But any dedicated day-tripper or happy camper can contend that Cachuma holds its own as an attractive destination. Even during the shorter days of midwinter, Cachuma offers up copious campsites and tons of fun, on the water and off.

STAY

Jeff Farrell with a rainbow trout at Cachuma Lake | Credit: Marco Farrell

The sheer size of Cachuma camping is something to appreciate. Hundreds of sites dot the shores, bluffs, and meadows. Accommodations range from simple tent sites to group sites (complete with grills, food-prep tables, and on-site water and power) that can host more than 100 guests. All around, amenities include quarter-operated showers and credit-card-operated laundry facilities.

For a bit more comfort and a daybreak bonus, try a sunrise-facing yurt, basically a circular wall tent with a floor, heat, screened windows, and a locking door. Cachuma also offers eight cabins, each with a full bathroom and kitchenette, including two that are ADA friendly.

For tow-behinds and fifth-wheelers, a comprehensive overhaul of Cachuma’s RV sites is ongoing, with all-new utility hookups, plus concrete pads, Wi-Fi system, and landscaping, among other long-overdue upgrades. Word around the campfire holds that the new facilities will be ready circa summer 2026. In the meantime, a limited number of RV spots remain open for business.

As you settle in after sunset, don’t forget to look up, says Marco Farrell, who’s been camping and fishing at Cachuma since he was a kid. “It gets pretty darn dark up there. It’s a great spot for stargazing, meteor showers, rocket launches, and astrophotography.”

The best way to book a site is through online reservations at countyofsb.org. Same-day reservations are a no-go, but walk-ins, depending on availability, are always welcome at the entrance kiosk. Day-use fee is $10.

EAT

Centrally located, Cachuma Lake Store is stocked with most of what you’d expect, from ice and sandwiches to cooking utensils and briquettes.

Hook’d Bar & Grill is a favorite sitdown for daily visitors and overnighters alike, who say the tri-tip sandwich pairs well with a frosty pint. The restaurant also hosts “Music on the Water,” with live acts most weekends, and lake cruises aboard the Tecolote party barge.

DO

The greater Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is home to miles of trails for hikers, bikers, and horseback riders. Favorites include the 2.5-mile Sweetwater Trail to Bradbury Dam Overlook, birdwatching along the easy Mohawk Mesa half-mile loop, and the Tequepis Trail, a semi-strenuous four-mile climb to an ocean view from the Santa Ynez ridgeline.

For a slower pace, sign up for a guided nature walk on the Don Wimpress Trail to brush up on oak woodland and lakeside ecology. These family friendly 90-minute outings take place, for free, every Saturday morning all year (weather permitting); make a reservation via clnaturalist@countyofsb.org or by calling (805) 568-2460.

While you’re at it, make time for the Neal Taylor Nature Center (clnaturecenter.org), which hosts lectures and year-round exhibits on the region’s biodiversity and human history. Now in its 29th year, the center’s annual fundraiser fish derby (troutderby.org) takes place on April 18, for all levels of anglers.

Cachuma sports two premier 18-hole courses. Both are free to play; no reservations. The Main course, as it’s called, starts and stops at Cachuma Lake Store, which sells and rents disc three-packs (driver, midrange, and putter). There’s a course map on the kiosk near the first tee and signage along the way.

“It’s a pretty easy course to follow,” says Mike Roberts, one of the original course builders. “And the beauty of it is that the ninth hole ends at the store, so you can grab a snack or something to drink” before jumping on the back nine. He estimates that a novice family of four can play all 18 holes in a couple hours. The Mohawk course is open between October and April, more or less, during the winter closure of the lake’s easternmost group of campsites.

To witness next-level distance and accuracy, check out the competition this spring at the eighth annual Cachuma Classic disc golf tournament, a stop on Southern California’s pro-am series.

And, last but not least, for time on the water, there’s an array of kayak and boat rentals at Cachuma Lake Marina, (805) 688-4040, plus sales of fishing gear, bait and (required for anybody 16 or older) California sportfishing licenses. There’s luck to be had fishing from shore, as well. Since October there have been two big releases (or plants) of rainbow trout — from half-pounders to trophies — with two more planned this season, totaling about 16,000 pounds of catchable edible fish.

Angler Wade Norman lands a big trout while shorefishing at Cachuma Lake | Credit: Marco Farrell

All this and more, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Santa Barbara

For more detailed information, visit the Cachuma Lake page at countyofsb.org.