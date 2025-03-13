Address: 410 North Hope Avenue

Status: On the market

Price: $2,950,000

Sometimes, stories can be way more entertaining than facts. I’ll stay up too late at night reading historical fiction, but I’m likely to doze off during a documentary on the same subject.

The exact history of the house at 410 North Hope Avenue is a little unclear, made up of stories from neighbors and visitors through the years. I’ll share what I know, but don’t quote me. These are tales gathered from rumors and other random sources. Fortunately, the house itself is a gorgeous testimonial to its fortitude through the years, no matter how precise its pedigree.

The home at 410 North Hope Avenue sits on the site of a 20-acre ranch dating back to the early 1900s, known as Lemon Acres. The ranch originally grew lima beans, but at some point, it was planted half in lemons and half in avocados.

Lemon Acres, circa 1950. Rows of avocado and lemon trees lead toward the dark barn building and white Spanish-style ranch home beyond, with the water tower just visible in between. | Credit: Courtesy

Over the years, the ranch’s acreage was sold off and became today’s Lincolnwood neighborhood. The owners of the ranch retained one parcel that included both a beautiful Spanish-style ranch house with an original water tower and its adjacent barn building.

The main ranch house is said to have been built in 1927. Neighbors tell the story, however, of a visitor who stopped by many years ago, claiming to have been born in the house in 1905. The barn building — which, I’m told, is likely to have been built before the ranch house — is said to have served as garage, barn, and housing for ranch employees.

Bill and Sheila Lewis moved into the barn home as renters in 1976. A few years later, they learned that the ranch and barn parcel was going to be subdivided and the barn home sold as a separate property. After a four-year escrow — a story in itself! — they were able to purchase the barn home in 1984. They’ve lived in it, loved it, and improved it ever since.

Today, the barn building is a sunny, sprawling five-bedroom, three-bath home with the address 410 North Hope Avenue, even though guests come and go from an entrance on Lincolnwood Place. (Yep. Another story.) A towering redwood tree stands sentinel at the edge of the front yard, serving as a silent reminder that this property is the grandfather of the neighborhood.

Credit: Virtour Media

The first floor of the house is anchored by a soulful great room with soaring pine ceilings, a huge stone fireplace, and an adjacent welcoming country kitchen. The home’s stories continue here. I’m told that the custom doors and windows in the great room were originally from a home in Malibu once owned by Rod Stewart. But remember — don’t quote me.

The bedrooms are in the center of the home, with a private primary suite and a grouping of three bedrooms, plus a sitting room and darling full bath. A hallway continues down to a spacious sunroom, splashed with floral colors and showcasing the original beam ceiling. This cheery room is one of my favorite spots in the entire house.

Credit: Virtour Media

An attached guest apartment offers a cozy living room, kitchen, bedroom, and private bath. The configuration offers options for offices, playrooms, extended family living, and more. Patios galore offer sweet indoor/outdoor spaces with tranquil gardens and meandering paths beyond.

Credit: Virtour Media

Upstairs is the showstopper: a humongous hayloft-turned-attic that truly showcases this home’s history. With old wood floors and a beamed ceiling, beautiful natural light, and awesome mountain views, it’s ready to be the perfect art studio or a dreamy clubhouse for kids of any age.

This lovely barn home has withstood the test of time, been cared for and loved by its owners, and become even better with age. It’s ready for its next chapters to be written, whether in history books, or fairy tales.

The home at 410 North Hope Avenue is currently for sale in Santa Barbara, listed by Sue Irwin and Kit Peterson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Reach Sue at (805) 705-6973 or sueirwinrealtor@gmail.com, or Kit at (805) 689-5535 or kitpeterson@me.com. Find more photos and information here.