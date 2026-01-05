Anne Wilson Headlines Kids Helping Kids Benefit Show

Kids Helping Kids’s annual benefit concert is this weekend at the Arlington, featuring Grammy-nominated country star Anne Wilson as the headliner and folk singer Tyrone Wells as the opener, along with student performances, guest speakers, a silent auction, and a raffle.

Kids Helping Kids concert poster | Photo: Courtesy

Wilson is a Christian country singer whose last album, Rebel, featured her country charting single “Rain in the Rearview” as well as her chart-topping Christian radio ballad “Strong.” Tyrone Wells has long been a supporter of Kids Helping Kids, appearing as an opener for Toad the Wet Sprocket in 2009 and several other times as well. Past artists have also included Andy Grammer, Switchfoot, Johnnyswim, Gavin DeGraw, Needtobreathe, and Sara Bareilles, among others.

The nonprofit Kids Helping Kids has a strong record (read my 2024 cover story about them here), raising more than $3.1 million since its founding as part of the Advanced Placement Economics Class at San Marcos High School in 2002. This is their 20th annual benefit concert, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting Kingdom Causes, a local organization dedicated to combating human trafficking and supporting survivors in the Santa Barbara community. The event is entirely organized and produced by local students.

“Kids Helping Kids was founded on the belief that young people can lead meaningful change in their communities,” said Izzie Ratliffe, student organizer and chief marketing officer of Kids Helping Kids. “This concert is a reflection of students using their voices and talents to stand up for kids and families affected by human trafficking right here in Santa Barbara.”

The event brings together students, families, and community members to raise awareness and funds for anti-human trafficking efforts while showcasing the power of youth-led action. Funds raised will directly support Kingdom Causes’ local prevention, education, and survivor support initiatives. For more information about Kingdom Causes’ work, see kingdomcauses.org/httaskforce.

The benefit concert takes place on January 10 at 7 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre. For more information and tickets, see kidshelpingkidssb.org or click here. Click here to see a promotional video for the show.