It was touch-and-go for a bit. Our Santa Barbara staycation ― eagerly awaited and desperately needed after a crazy couple of months ― came very close to being canceled after our 3-year-old brought home a bad cold and gave it to his parents. But with symptoms abating and cabin fever peaking, we decided fresh air and a change of scenery was what the family needed. Also, we were on the clock.

For a limited time through early 2026, more than a dozen South Coast hotels, resorts, and vacation rentals are giving Santa Barbara residents 30 percent off. I’m not usually a savvy deal-hunter, but that figure stopped me in my tracks. Plus, a whole bunch of businesses ― from restaurants and spas to tours and attractions ― are similarly offering discounts and deals to S.B. locals, also for a limited time. It was too good to pass up, so we packed our bags and tissues and headed across town.

For the one-night stay in our own backyard, we opted for The Eagle Inn, a stately yet cozy bed-and-breakfast within walking distance of West Beach, the harbor, and downtown. Perfectly suited to families, their clean and spacious rooms are equipped with all the expected amenities, plus a balcony that we rolled toy cars across, a fireplace we cranked when the clouds came, and a large tub with jets we all took turns marinating in. There is no shortage of romantic restaurants in the vicinity, but with the young one in tow, we hoofed it to Rusty’s Pizza for a pepperoni pie and arcade games.

The crisp, white sheets of the king bed felt like luxury after recent nights of failed sleep-training, and the respite from dishes and laundry gave a supercharged boost to our batteries. For breakfast, I went with the homemade granola recommended by the pleasant guy at the front desk. I can’t tell you what my wife and son had, because I was too busy wolfing down the deliciously toasted ― and not too sweet ― mix of oats and nuts with yogurt and fresh fruit. Even the coffee tasted better, knowing we were free, however briefly, from the daily grind.

With our colds still in remission, we headed 15 minutes up the coast for a walking tour of The Cultured Abalone Farm, one of Santa Barbara’s best-kept secrets that really shouldn’t be a secret. Established in 1989 on the historic Rancho Dos Pueblos, the operation raises native red abalone through their entire life cycle, from spawning to the harvest and delivery of live market-size abalone to customers across the country.

The Cultured Abalone Farm | Credit: Courtesy

After we peered at the pin-sized babies in their on-site hatchery, we meandered along a dirt road as our guide pointed to the impressive pumping system that continuously feeds their tanks with cool, clean ocean water from 40 feet deep in the Santa Barbara Channel. She explained how the abalone gobble up to 16 tons of kelp per week, and how the farm also cultivates two species of red seaweed, dulse and ogo, for people and their stock to eat.

The hands-on tour meant we got to hold and marvel at these rainbowed sea snails, which move surprisingly quickly on their muscular “foot.” I was feeling adventurous and bought three for cooking later at home. I was also happy to hear how the farm, sustainable stewards of local cultivation, has earned a coveted green rating from Seafood Watch as it helps restore abalone to its rightful place as an iconic California seafood.

Our day of escape ended with e-bike rentals from Cal Coast Adventures. With the boy strapped in a seat above my back wheel, we cruised along the Chase Palm Park path. With the Pacific to our left, the mountains to our right, and the winter sun on our faces, we shared one of those “I can’t believe we live here” moments. We took a long break at the skate park so our son could gawk at the big kids before hitting the harbor for iced tea and cookies and reluctantly circling back.

To be a tourist in your own city ― especially if that city is Santa Barbara ― is to remember why this is truly an exceptional place, and why we pay a premium to live here. Diving back into the routine wasn’t easy, but now the family has new experiences in the memory bank and a nice abalone meal to look forward to. And more ideas for the next staycation.