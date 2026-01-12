As Santa Barbara County continues to assess the aftermath of last weekend’s powerful winter storm, officials announced Friday that Arroyo Hondo Preserve on the Gaviota Coast has been temporarily closed due to extensive storm damage.

Recent winter storms caused extensive damage at Arroyo Hondo Preserve on the Gaviota Coast, resulting in flooding, landslides, and impacts to trails, roads, parking areas, and infrastructure. The preserve has been closed for safety reasons while conditions continue to shift and recovery planning moves forward, the Land Trust said. | Credit: John Warner

According to the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, heavy rainfall caused flooding, landslides, and damage to trails, access roads, parking areas, and other infrastructure within the 910-acre preserve, prompting the closure for public safety reasons.

“For safety reasons, the preserve is currently closed while conditions continue to shift and recovery planning moves forward,” the Land Trust said in a statement. Officials warned that some areas remain difficult to access and that additional winter storms could further destabilize already saturated ground.

“Our role is to show up for the land — especially after moments like this,” said Meredith Hendricks, executive director of the Land Trust. “Storms are part of the landscape we steward, and caring for Arroyo Hondo Preserve right now means prioritizing safety, patience, and long-term responsibility.”

The preserve, located between Refugio State Beach and Gaviota State Park, sits within a steep coastal canyon that funnels runoff during heavy rain events. Land Trust staff said recovery will be a phased process, with some repairs unable to begin until soils dry and stabilize.

The organization expects Arroyo Hondo Preserve to remain closed for at least several months while damage assessments continue and recovery plans are finalized. Cleanup, erosion mitigation, infrastructure repairs, and long-term site stabilization are expected to require significant resources.

The closure marks another consequence of the storm system that pushed Santa Barbara County past its average annual rainfall for the water year, flooded roadways, temporarily shut down the Santa Barbara Airport, closed stretches of Highway 101, and claimed the life of a man swept into a swollen creek in Goleta.

Land Trust officials said they will continue to share updates as conditions evolve and as recovery work advances. Information, photos, and updates are being posted to a dedicated recovery page on the organization’s website.

Those wishing to support restoration efforts can also contribute financially, the Land Trust said, noting that recovery costs are expected to reach into the tens of thousands of dollars as work progresses.

“Protecting land doesn’t end when a property is conserved,” the organization said. “It continues through moments like this, when the land needs care, patience, and responsible stewardship.”