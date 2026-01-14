James Taylor (with son Henry Taylor standing) at the Santa Barbara Bowl, May 13, 2025. | Photo: Carl Perry

Fans (myself included) can’t get enough of James Taylor, and, after two sold out evenings in 2025 (see review here), he’ll be back with his all-star band at the Santa Barbara Bowl for a special evening on Wednesday, May 6.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, January 15, at 10 a.m. (local presale code: ELEVATE, click here), with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday, January 16, at 10 a.m. (click here or visit the box office at 1122 N. Milpas St.) to see the famed musician whose warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing has moved audiences for more than 50 years.

Over the course of his celebrated songwriting and performing career, Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, earning gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards since the release of his self-titled debut album in 1968.

In early 2020, Taylor released his newest album, American Standard, his 19th studio album, which earned him the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and gave him the honor of being the first artist to have a Billboard Top 10 album in each of the past six decades. Over the past few years, James has toured extensively in Europe, Canada, and the U.S. as well as recent stops in Tokyo, Manila, Australia, New Zealand, and Hawaii.

For more information on the show, see sbbowl.com.