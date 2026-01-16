Credit: Courtesy

Gabby Cat

Gabby Cat is a beautiful 9-year-old lady who knows exactly what she likes and isn’t afraid to let you know! She adores head pets, but prefers to skip pets along her back or body. She’ll do best with a calm, gentle, cat-savvy adopter who can read her cues.

This lovely girl would prefer to be the queen of her castle and would thrive in a home where she can be the only cat, getting all of the love to herself. One of her favorite things? Running water and fountains! And when she’s feeling cozy, she makes the tiniest, cutest biscuits with her paws that will melt your heart!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website http://www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Pearl

Pearl is an extremely lovable 4 1/2 month old cutie that will happily climb right into your lap for snuggles. Pearl is paper trained, knows to potty outside, comes when called, and sleeps through the night in her crate like a champ! Smart, cuddly, and absolutely adorable – Pearl is ready to be someone’s perfect little companion. Pearl is guesstimated to be a Maltese/Poodle/ Yorkie with an Adult Weight of 10-14 pounds

Please visit our website at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark

Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await

adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit http://www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at http://www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 9311