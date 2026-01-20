Community members packed De la Guerra Plaza to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Hundreds gathered in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday for a morning of events celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., concluding with a keynote address from a member of the King family, Leah Weber King.

The celebration, which was hosted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara (MLKSB), began with a series of speeches and performances at De la Guerra Plaza. The crowd then marched up State Street to the Arlington Theatre for an additional program, featuring Congressmember Salud Carbajal, California Senate President Monique Limón, and Dr. King’s daughter-in-law, Leah Weber King.

This year’s theme came from a quote by Dr. King: “We need leaders not in love with money, but in love with justice; not in love with publicity, but in love with humanity.”

“It’s a very high bar to hit,” State Assemblymember Gregg Hart said, reflecting on the theme. “It’s a powerful reminder, and I think it’s a stark contrast to what we are seeing today in Washington from the Trump administration.”

Many speakers and attendees made parallels to recent political events, particularly the widespread violence and abduction and detention of community members by federal immigration enforcement. There was a sense of political urgency, with Dr. King’s legacy resonating deeply at the present moment.

“This past year has brought an avalanche of troubling headlines,” said Congressmember Carbajal. “ICE’s brutal and terrorizing tactics, a worsening healthcare crisis, and a skyrocketing cost of living — not to mention the violation of the civil rights of so many. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed and discouraged at times, but we must remember the legacy of Dr. King.”

Chumash community leader Mia Lopez and members of the Chumash Family Singers opened the De la Guerra Plaza program with a prayer and a song. Assemblymember Hart, County Supervisor Laura Capps, and Connie Anderson, president of the Santa Barbara chapter of the NAACP, gave speeches. Anderson highlighted the work of Coretta Scott King and spoke about the important role played by women in the civil rights movement and other social movements.

Chumash community leader Mia Lopez gives an opening prayer for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day festivities at De la Guerra Plaza. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Santa Barbara NAACP President Connie Alexander speaks during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration in Santa Barbara. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Local elected officials gathered to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Local elected officials gathered to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Essay contest winner Yunyi Mu read from her winning peice, “The Day No One Asked Where I Was From.” | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Poetry contest winner Takunda Chikowero read from his poem, “To Lead Is to Love.” | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Hundreds marched up State Street to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Day in Santa Barbara. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom





After a performance by local nonprofit World Dance for Humanity, the crowd marched en masse to the Arlington. There, Leah Weber King called upon the audience to build community and “embrace service as a way of life.” She spoke about continuing Dr. King’s fight and keeping hope in difficult times.

“We have made progress that would have seemed like miracles to those who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge or sat at segregated lunch counters,” she said. “Yet we also know that the dream remains unfulfilled.

“This is the painful reality of our time, that the legal framework of justice is only as strong as the political will to uphold it,” she continued. “But here’s what those who would turn back the clock fail to understand. You can roll back laws; you can reverse legal precedents; you can take away rights on paper, but you cannot stop love.”

Monday’s celebration also highlighted the work of several young poets and writers. MLKSB brought the winners of its annual poetry and essay contest onstage to receive awards and recognition. The four first-place winners — poets Takunda Chikowero and Thorin Rasmussen and essayists Yunyi Mu and Stella Burnett — read aloud from their pieces, which can be found on MLKSB’s website.

Attendees expressed a strong connection to Dr. King’s principles and teachings and felt their continued relevance. “The weight that he put on peace is very important and still rings true to this day, the idea of peace and a deep thoughtfulness in any kind of political action,” said Santa Barbara resident Rory Mundell.

“I come out so we can get on stage and let people know about how many that died putting their lives on the line for freedom, the sacrifices that needed to be made, and to try to continue to go forward and not retreat, try to hold on and not go backward. And if we do, we just got to keep on fighting,” said activist Stan Holder. “Join the struggle, because it is a struggle.”