This year marks the 19th anniversary of Santa Barbara’s celebration of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In addition to five days of commemorative programs, each year students enter poetry and essays. Takunda Chikowero received first place for his poem, “To Love is to Lead.” I asked Takunda some questions about his participation over the years in the MLK Poetry competition and his advice for fellow young poets.

Tell us about yourself: Your age, your hobbies. What school do you go to and how long have you been writing poetry?

I am 11 years old, and I attend Brandon Elementary. My hobbies include visiting museums, reading, building LEGO, and playing with my sister’s cat, Mowgli. I have been writing poetry since I was 7 years old.

What motivates you to write? Who or what inspires you?

I am motivated to write poems by observing events in the world and speaking up so that conditions can be improved for my generation. I think young people can also speak up and influence change. Through reading about leaders such as MLK Junior, I have gotten inspiration to speak for what matters. I have also been inspired by my sister, who is a poet. I have attended her poetry readings since I was very young, which encouraged me to write poems as well.

Your sister was Santa Barbara’s Youth Poet Laureate Ambassador. Are you influenced by her? Does anyone else in your family write poetry?

Yes, my sister, Kundai, inspired me to write poetry. No poetry, really, but my dad writes historical books.

This year your poem received first place in the Dr. King Poetry and Essay Awards. Were you surprised that your poem received first place?

I wasn’t surprised that my poem received first prize because I worked really hard on it. I spent considerable time revising it and fixing some areas. I worked very hard on this poem; it took me a couple of weeks putting words together, reading to my mother to see if they flow, and fixing spelling.

How many years have you participated in the awards program?

I have participated in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Poetry and Essay Awards for three years, since 2024, and have received awards for my poems each year. I have also participated in the 2022 Earth Day Poetry competition. My poem, “Preserve Nature,” won third place. I was only 8 years old at the time and had the opportunity to read my poem at the Arlington Theatre, and it felt meaningful to share with others about preserving our environment.

Do you have advice for other students who might want to enter their work?

I encourage other students to enter their writing in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Poetry and Essay competition because it is one way our generation can make our voices heard, speak up for issues that matter to us, and help make the world a better place for everyone.

Are you excited or nervous about reading your poem at De La Guerra Plaza this year?

I am excited and looking forward to sharing my poem at De La Guerra Plaza this year because it’s a great opportunity to speak up about stuff that matters to me.

This week’s poem is Chikowero’s award-winning poem, “To Lead Is to Love.”

To Lead Is to Love

By Takunda Chikowero

Brandon Elementary, 6th grade

As I listen to the radio,

As I watch the news on television,

I hear desperate voices, cries, anger, and pain. I see hopelessness, fear, disbelief.

I pause, and I wonder:

I wonder about the future of my generation.

Then I hear a voice,

a timeless voice,

The voice of Martin Luther King Jr.,

Echoing, rolling like thunder through the years, Booming across the mountains and deep into the oceans,

“We need leaders, not in love with money

but in love with justice.

Not in love with publicity,

but in love with humanity.”

To lead is to love.

We need leaders in love with humanity.

My generation longs for

Love that leads with empathy,

Love that leads with compassion,

Love that leads with kindness.

Such love, steady, just, and brave,

is the kind our future deserves.

Poetry Events

Saturday, January 17

Melinda Burns and Enid Osborn Zoom book launch, 1 p.m., Homecoming by Melinda Burns and Pedregosa St. by Enid Osborn, join on Zoom us02web.zoom.us/j/7357060207 .

Sunday, January 18

Let’s Chat about Poetry with Laure-Anne Bosselaar. Join local poetry professor and esteemed author Laure-Anne Bosselaar for an informal conversation about poetry. Free and open to everyone: from those who think they don’t understand poetry to the poetry enthusiast. The domecil Studio, 4-5 p.m., 1223 State St.

January 19

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration. Morning program and unity march, 9 a.m. De La Guerra Plaza. Arlington Theatre Program begins at 11 a.m., including poetry and essay awardees.

Friday, January 23

Fare Trade, Closing Reception, an evening of visual art, poetry, and local culinary culture at the closing reception for “Fare Trade” and “iconic Santa Barbara Papel Picado.” The closing reception includes a poetry reading at 5:30 p.m., organized by Santa Barbara Poet Laureate George Yatchisin, featuring ekphrastic works by poets including Ron Alexander, Gudrun Bortman, Natalie D-Napoleon, Gabriella Klein, Taylor Oyeweole-Davis, Melinda Palacio, Christine Penko, and Omar Pimienta, 5-7 p.m., Santa Barbara City Hall Gallery (735 Anacapa Street).

Saturday, January 31

William Stafford Reading, Annual gathering to honor the life and work of William Stafford,

meet at the first Crossing Day Use Area on Paradise Road in Los Padres National Forest, featured reader is former Santa Barbara poet laureate Emma Trelles, along with Nicolas Vivanco on classical guitar. 2 p.m.

Sunday, February 1

EP Foster Library, Enid Osborn and Mariano Zaro, 651 E. Main St. Ventura, 3 p.m., host Phil Taggart.

Monday, February 9

Chaucer’s Books, Enid Osborn and Daniel Thomas, reading from their new books, 3321 State St., 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 1,

EP Foster Library, Judith Pacht, 651 E. Main St. Ventura, 3 p.m., host Phil Taggart.