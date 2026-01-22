A bathroom renovation is one of the most rewarding upgrades you can make to your home, but it’s also one of the easiest places to overspend or miss opportunities if it’s not thoughtfully planned. As an interior designer, I see bathrooms not just as functional spaces, but as daily rituals made visible. When done well, a bathroom renovation can elevate your routine, increase your home’s value, and bring a sense of calm and intention into your everyday life. We completed a bedroom renovation for this project early in 2025 and were graciously invited back to complete the en suite. Here, I’ll break down exactly what we executed, and how to use those tools to bring your own bathroom renovation to life.



Prioritize Layout and Flow

If your budget allows for reconfiguring the layout, this is where you’ll get the greatest return. Adjustments such as widening a shower, relocating a toilet, and improving door swing can dramatically change how the space feels. In this case, we were able to leave everything exactly where it was. We swapped out the existing tub and shower combo to install this stunning walk-in enclosure, complete with marble and glass details. This created an open and airy feeling in this relatively small layout, allowing us to maximize the feeling space and serenity.



Invest Where It Matters Most

Not every element needs to be top-of-the-line, but some should be. Areas such as decorative lighting or mirrors can often be sourced more affordably without sacrificing design. We invested in two primary elements in this bathroom, plumbing fixtures and tile, which created unexpected impact.

Plumbing fixtures: Quality faucets and shower systems last longer and feel better to use. Finish also matters, and the champagne bronze pictured here works well with the tile and dark vanity choices. Think of the plumbing fixtures as the jewelry of the bathroom: They make it sing, and it’s one of the first details that catches your eye when you enter the space.

Quality faucets and shower systems last longer and feel better to use. Finish also matters, and the champagne bronze pictured here works well with the tile and dark vanity choices. Think of the plumbing fixtures as the jewelry of the bathroom: They make it sing, and it’s one of the first details that catches your eye when you enter the space. Tile: Most of the tile budget in this bathroom went to sourcing these beautiful Calacatta Gold mosaic marble floors, and also the marble jambs surrounding the shower enclosure. These details were well worth the price tag, as they singlehandedly elevate this to a luxury-level experience. Who doesn’t want that every day?

Most of the tile budget in this bathroom went to sourcing these beautiful Calacatta Gold mosaic marble floors, and also the marble jambs surrounding the shower enclosure. These details were well worth the price tag, as they singlehandedly elevate this to a luxury-level experience. Who doesn’t want that every day? Tile Installation: This is easily one of the most overlooked areas when redesigning a bathroom. Your result will only look as good as your tile setter is skilled, and ours was phenomenal on this project. Even modest tile can look elevated when expertly installed, and conversely, expensive tile can lose all its value if not set correctly. Make sure you don’t overlook this crucial component in your renovation.



Demand the Most from Your Details

This was indeed a special project, as we were carrying details we designed in the bedroom through the vision for the bathroom as well. When designing the bedroom, the client opted for a beautiful traditional wainscoting throughout the room. We repeated this detail in the bathroom, installing the wainscoting halfway up the wall. This connected the rooms subtly and beautifully.

Every detail in this bathroom was considered: Material choices, shower valve placement, outlet placement, venting, drapery, and vintage touches all work together to make this space feel thoughtful and intentional. Details matter because they are the first thing your system notices when you enter a space. We notice when things are symmetrical, when colors are balanced, and when execution has been carried out properly. Hiring the right professionals for your project ensures that no detail is missed, and everything turns out beautifully.



Final Thoughts

A bathroom renovation is an opportunity to invest in your daily life. When approached with clarity, strategy, and care, it becomes more than an upgrade. It becomes a space that supports you, restores you, and adds lasting value to your home.

Laura Gransberry is a Santa Barbara–based interior designer, specializing in helping clients find renovation-ready properties and transform them into magazine-quality homes. She can be reached at laura@lauragransberry.com, and on Instagram @lauragransberrydesign. Visit lauragransberry.com to learn more.