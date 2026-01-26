This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on January 25, 2026. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

I’m writing this with my doors and windows flung wide open, soaking up our very on-brand Santa Barbara springlike weather. Today we’ve had sprinkles, rainbows, and sunshine — all before noon today. Umbrella? Check! Sunglasses? Check! So of course I had to smile when my colleague Leslie Dinaberg shared this delightful Tik Tok–fueled home trend: burping your house. Yes, really. In Germany and other winter-bound regions, “lüften” is the daily ritual of opening your doors & windows — even in subzero temps — to swap stale indoor air for fresh outdoor air. I’m sending love to friends and family weathering severe winter storms right now (negative seven in Chicago tonight — yikes!) but I’ll probably skip recommending lüften when I check in to see how they’re doing.

Credit: Ozimek Photography/Courtesy of Trevor McIvor Architect Inc.

Recognize this house? You’re not alone. Like many of us, the editors at Architectural Digest have fallen deep into the sports-romance whirlwind that is Heated Rivalry. Everyone’s watching; everyone’s got opinions. Naturally, AD zeroes in on the decor — from artwork and boudoir vibes to the not-so-subtle symbolism of hottie Shane Hollander’s glass-walled house shown above. For all the juicy Rivalry at the Boy Aquarium details, check out my colleague Richelle Boyd’s take. Season two already, please!

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Gavin Palmer



When my kids were toddlers, we rented a sweet home on the Westside, on Clearview Road. Every afternoon drive home came with a declaration from my son James: “We’re almost home! When we turn this corner, it’s my landmark!”

Set right at that landmark spot, 1501 Clearview Road sits high enough on the hillside to soak in sweeping mountain views. This classic two-bedroom, two-bath cottage is tucked into a lush, landscaped oasis with a private backyard garden, light-filled living spaces, and glistening original hardwood floors. Recently updated with modern systems, without sacrificing an ounce of the original Santa Barbara charm — think picture windows, cozy fireplace, and that perfect red-tile roof. Open today from 1-4 p.m.; offered by Chase Enright at $1,895,000.

TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Credit: Courtesy



Across town, 2253 Las Canoas is a mid-century modern hideaway in Mission Canyon that checks every box. Clean lines and walls of glass meet charming tile, a wooded setting, and mountain views from a deck unlike anything I’ve seen before. Perfect this daily ritual: sitting by the firepit watching the setting sun turn the hills changing shades of pink. This stunning four-bedroom, three-bath retreat is open today from 1-4 p.m.; offered by John Sener for $2,450,000. Take a look, and don’t miss the world-class chicken coop!

THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:



We’ve gathered even more open homes for you to tour today. Take a peek right here.

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



If you haven’t picked up your print copy yet, here’s the full issue — both front and back. Thanks for reading, and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!