“Winter Storm, Santa Barbara” by Thomas Van Stein | Photo: Courtesy



Capturing some of the stunning outdoor elements that make Santa Barbara so unique, 12 predominately Santa Barbara–based artists have their work on view at a new benefit exhibition at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM).

“Sunrise — After the Storm” by Ray Hunter | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg

With a portion of the proceeds going to benefit the Museum, Where Mountains Meet the Sea features a lovely assortment of landscapes from artists Nancy Davidson, Rick Delanty, Camille Dellar, Rick Garcia, Derek Harrison, Willis Heaton, Ray Hunter, Craig Nelson, Ann Sanders, Ann Shelton Beth, Thomas Van Stein, and Ralph Waterhouse.

While the vistas are familiar to anyone who lives here, from sun-kissed mountain ridges to the shimmering shoreline, it’s quite powerful to see them interpreted through the eyes — and the brushes — of this diverse group of artists. As Curator Emily Falke stated, “This exhibit is a love letter to the landscapes we live in. Each painting reflects not just the beauty of our region, but the personal connection these artists have to it. Visitors will feel immersed in a familiar, yet newly illuminated Santa Barbara.”

I was particularly struck by one of Ralph Waterhouse’s larger pieces, “Late After Light Loon Point,” as well as a contemplative view of the ocean, called “Solitude by the Sea,” by Derek Harrison.

Ray Hunter’s “Sunrise — After the Storm,” which captures the oily reflections on a muddy parking lot next to a lifeguard stand, is a stunningly unique point of view, and I was very drawn to the loose, slightly abstract style of Willis Heaton’s landscapes.

“Carpinteria Bluff” by Ann Sanders | Photo: Courtesy

“Redentore, Venice” by Wyllis Heaton | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg

The stormy seas right outside the museum make a big impact as the subject of Thomas Van Stein’s “Winter Storm, Santa Barbara,” while the quiet calm of Ann Sanders’s “Carpinteria Bluff” and “Leadbetter Fog” conjures an opposite, but still emotional, feeling.

Santa Barbara really is an endless source of inspiration for artists. Where the Mountains Meet the Sea is on view at Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (113 Harbor Way) through March 29. Admission to the exhibit is included with general museum entry. For more information, visit sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404.