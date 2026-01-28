Santa Maria Man Arraigned on Multiple Child Sexual Abuse Charges; Detectives Seek Additional Survivors

A 79-year-old Santa Maria man has been arrested and arraigned on multiple felony charges related to the sexual abuse of children, with investigators urging any additional survivors to come forward.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Ernest James Lattimer was arrested last week following an investigation that began in 2019, when survivors first reported sexual abuse that allegedly occurred at an in-home childcare facility in Santa Maria.

Detectives say the abuse occurred between 1995 and 2012 at a daycare operated out of a home in the 800 block of Emerald Way. Lattimer’s spouse ran the daycare, though investigators said they do not believe she was criminally involved.

On Thursday, January 22, sheriff’s detectives served a search and arrest warrant at Lattimer’s current residence in the 3900 block of Chatham Way. He was taken into custody and booked at the Northern Branch Jail.

Lattimer faces multiple felony charges, including four counts of sex acts with a minor under the age of 10, three counts of oral copulation with a victim under 10, and 10 counts of lewd acts with a child under 10 years of age by force. Bail was set at $1 million.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Tuesday that Lattimer was arraigned on January 27 in Santa Maria Superior Court. He entered pleas of not guilty to all charges and denied special allegations that there were multiple victims under the age of 14.

“Mr. Lattimer and his wife ran an in-home day care from approximately 1998–2013 near Righetti High School,” District Attorney John T. Savrnoch said in a statement. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 3 in the Santa Maria courthouse.

Sheriff’s detectives said they have identified several survivors but believe there may be others who have not yet come forward.

“The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to thoroughly investigating these cases and ensuring survivors are supported throughout the criminal justice process,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact Detective M. Sosa at (805) 934-6170. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at sbsheriff.org or by calling (805) 681-4171.

Survivors seeking support can contact the Santa Barbara County Victim-Witness Assistance Program at (805) 568-2400 or toll-free at (855) 840-3232. Confidential, 24-hour support is also available through the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center at (805) 736-7273.