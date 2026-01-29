Despite recent discussion regarding amplified music bans during the infamous Deltopia street party, dancing hasn’t been banned in Isla Vista quite yet … and with high-energy choreography, infectious ’80s anthems, and a whole lot of heart, UC Santa Barbara’s Shrunken Heads Production Company is ready to cut loose. The student-run company is bringing Footloose: The Musical to life this February, blending youthful exuberance with thoughtful storytelling as they tackle the beloved musical’s themes of rebellion, community, and self-expression.

The cast of ‘Footloose: The Musical’ | Photo: Shrunken Heads Production Company

Starting as a student-run musical theater troupe back in 2004, Shrunken Heads fills a valuable niche for students passionate about musicals but not part of UCSB’s Theater BFA program. “Shrunken Heads is undeniably the only one of its kind here at UCSB,” says Kimberlly Baldwin, current president of the organization. “We’re the only ones producing musicals to this capacity, with a company of almost 40 cast members and a live orchestra. On top of that, we are entirely student-run. Every second put into our productions is done so by students who have nothing to gain except cultivated love and connection through the arts.”

With help and support from the UCSB Department of Music, the group has recently transitioned from small showcases in empty classrooms and production budgets of less than $100 per show to large-scale musical theater productions, culminating in this year’s winter musical. This musical holds a particularly special place in Santa Barbara’s heart and history, based on the 1984 film and featuring Santa Barbara legend Kenny Loggins’s hit song of the same name.

The cast of ‘Footloose: The Musical’ | Photo: Shrunken Heads Production Company

“Our history of community and determination makes Footloose: The Musical deeply symbolic of where Shrunken Heads stands today,” says Baldwin. “This production embodies our core values of inclusivity, collaboration, and taking risks. It demands cohesion, movement, and collective energy from the entire cast. It is a statement of who we, as an organization, have become. We are a student-run company that is unafraid to push its limits. We improve with every passing day because we are grounded in community and fueled by the belief that our love and passion for the arts will help us grow.”

Dust off your dancing shoes and stay after the opening night performance for a prom-themed gala featuring music, curated Footloose-inspired refreshments, and the opportunity to celebrate with the cast and creative team in the Lotte Lehmann courtyard.

See Footloose: The Musical at Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall February 6-8. Click here for tickets.