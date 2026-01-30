Santa Barbara businesses and community organizations will be participating in the nationwide shutdown against ICE on January 30, with many local establishments choosing to close for the day or raise funds toward immigrant support services.

Immigrant rights advocates with SBResiste and 805 UndocuFund urged county residents to take part in the shutdown by taking the day off of work or school and avoid spending money if possible. SBResiste will be hosting a “Line in the Sand” beach day at Ledbetter Beach, where people can gather in solidarity from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Many businesses have taken to social media to post statements condemning ICE activity across the country and here in Santa Barbara, where ICE pushed and pepper sprayed community observers in a chaotic scene in the Eastside neighborhood on January 28.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara announced it would close for the entire day, with a message from management saying the museum stood with “immigrant, Indigenous, and working-class communities who are facing heightened threats to their safety, dignity, and constitutional rights.”

“This decision reflects our deep commitment to the dignity, care, and protection of all who make up the fabric of Santa Barbara, especially our most vulnerable neighbors,” the statement said.

Los Agaves announced it would be closing its entire collective of restaurants, including Santo Mezcal, Flor de Maiz, and Taqueria La Unica.

Rudy’s Mexican Restaurant announced it would be closing its locations for the day, as did Los Arroyos, Handlebar Coffee Roasters and downtown tattoo shops Golden Eagle and 805 Ink.

More than a dozen businesses announced they would remain open, but would be donating a portion of their earnings towards 805 Undocufund or other local immigrant support organizations.

Chef Dom Crisp of Dom’s Taverna posted a video message condemning ICE activity in Santa Barbara, and saying the restaurant would be running a string of specials with 100 percent of the funds going to 805 UndocuFund.

“We just wanna say enough is enough,” Crisp said. “People are getting taken, families are being separated. We do not tolerate this. There is no space for this in our community.”

Dang Burger in Carpinteria posted a message in support of immigrants and the protests against ICE. The popular burger spot will remain open, but will donate all proceeds from its Friday Fish Sandwich special to 805 UndocuFund and Carp Sin Fronteras.

Chaucer’s Books will remain open, and will donate 20 percent of sales to 805 UndocuFund in solidarity with the ICE protests.

Crushcakes Cafe, a business that has consistently spoken out against ICE, posted a statement explaining they will also remain open and contribute a portion of sales to immigrant support organizations.

“As a small family owned business we cannot afford to be closed on this day,” wrote owner Shannon Gaston. “So, we will be open at both of our locations, however we will be donating a portion of our day’s sales to Anti-ICE and local support organizations. So if you want a nice place to hang and cool people to be with and know some of your money will go towards fighting ICE, come see us!”

Other businesses remaining open and donating funds include The Blue Door, Riviera Towel Company, Lucky Llama Coffee Shop, Satellite, Heritage Good and Supply, and Mary Tattoo Santa Barbara.

SBResiste representatives have also been urging people to participate in other forms of protest, such as canceling subscriptions to Amazon or other companies that provide tech services to ICE; taking a day of digital silence off social media; or doing a work “slow-down” if taking the day off work isn’t possible.