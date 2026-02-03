A lot of people don’t know this, but in addition to the more than 200 independent and world premiere international films presented by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, there is also a nice slate of FREE — mostly Academy Award–nominated films — presented at the Arlington during SBIFF, often with the filmmakers on hand afterward for Q&As.
This year’s FREE films include:
Thursday, February 5, 11 a.m., Oscar nominee for Best Animated Film Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
The world is a perplexing, peaceful mystery to Amélie until a miraculous encounter with chocolate ignites her wild sense of curiosity. As she develops a deep attachment to her family’s housekeeper, Nishio-san, Amélie discovers the wonders of nature as well as the emotional truths hidden beneath the surface of her family’s idyllic life as foreigners in post-war Japan.
Directed by Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han
Written by Liane-Cho Han, Aude Py, Maïlys Vallade, Eddine Noël
Starring Loïse Charpentier, Victoria Grobois, Yumi Fujimori, Cathy Cerda, Marc Arnaud, Laetitia Coryn
Run Time: 1h 17m
Thursday, February 5, 2 p.m., four-time Oscar nominee, including Best Picture F1 plus a Q&A with producer Jerry Bruckheimer
Racing Legend Sonny Hayes is coaxed into leading a struggling Formula 1 team — and mentoring a young hotshot driver — while chasing one last shot at redemption.
Directed by Joseph Kosinski
Written by Ehren Kruger, Joseph Kosinski
Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer
Starring Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem
Run Time: 2h 35m
Friday, February 6, 2 p.m., four-time Oscar nominee, including Best Picture The Secret Agent
In 1977, a technology expert flees from a mysterious past and returns to his hometown of Recife in search of peace. He soon realizes that the city is far from being the refuge he seeks.
Directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho
Written by Kleber Mendonça Filho
Starring Wagner Moura, Alice Carvalho, Gabriel Leone, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Isabél Zuaa, Udo Kier
Run Time: 2h 40m
Monday, February 9, 10:30 a.m., 13-time Oscar nominee One Battle After Another
When their evil enemy resurfaces after 16 years, a group of ex-revolutionaries reunite to rescue the daughter of one of their own.
Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson
Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti
Run Time: 2h 41m
Monday, February 9, 2 p.m., two-time Oscar nominee KPop Demon Hunters, followed by a conversation with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans
When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey aren’t selling out stadiums or topping the Billboard charts, they’re moonlighting as demon hunters to protect their fans from ever-present supernatural danger.
Directed by Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans
Written by Danya Jimenez, Hannah McMechan, Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans
Starring Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, Lee Byung-hun
Run Time: 1h 35m
Tuesday, February 10, 10:30 a.m., nine-time Oscar nominee Marty Supreme
Marty Mauser, a young man with a dream no one respects, goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness.
Directed by Josh Safdie
Written by Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
Starring Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher
Run Time: 2h 29m
Tuesday, February 10, 2 p.m., nine-time Oscar nominee Sentimental Value
An intimate exploration of family, memories, and the reconciliatory power of art.
Directed by Joachim Trier
Written Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt
Starring Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Elle Fanning
Run Time: 2h 13m
Wednesday, February 11, 11 a.m., four-time Oscar nominee Bugonia
Two conspiracy-obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth.
Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos
Written by Will Tracy
Starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, Alicia Silverstone
Run Time: 1h 58m
Wednesday, February 11, 2 p.m., eight-time Oscar nominee Hamnet
After losing their son Hamnet to plague, Agnes and William Shakespeare grapple with grief in 16th-century England. A healer, Agnes must find strength to care for her surviving children while processing her devastating loss.
Directed by Chloé Zhao
Written Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
Starring Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn
Run Time: 2h 6m
Thursday, February 12, 2 p.m., 16-time Oscar nominee Sinners, followed by a conversation with Delroy Lindo
Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (both played by Michael B. Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.
Directed by Ryan Coogler
Written by Ryan Coogler
Starring Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, Delroy Lindo
Run Time: 2h 17m
Friday, February 13, 10:30 a.m., nine-time Oscar nominee Frankenstein
A brilliant but egotistical scientist brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.
Directed by Guillermo del Toro
Written by Guillermo del Toro
Starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer
Run Time: 2h 29m
Friday, February 13, 2 p.m., four-time Oscar nominee Train Dreams
Based on Denis Johnson’s beloved novella, Train Dreams is the moving portrait of Robert Grainier, a logger and railroad worker who leads a life of unexpected depth and beauty in the rapidly changing America of the early 20th century.
Directed by Clint Bentley
Written by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar
Starring Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, Clifton Collins Jr., Kerry Condon, William H. Macy
Run Time: 1h 42m
All of the FREE film screenings take place at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State Street. Seating is first-come, first-served following passholders.
Premier Events
Tue, Feb 10
2:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Music & Meditation Santa Barbara Season Opening
Tue, Feb 03
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Ruckus and Davóne Tines, Bass-Baritone
Wed, Feb 04
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
SB Filmmakers HUMP DAY Comedy Night
Wed, Feb 04
7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
CAMA Masterseries: Emanuel Ax, Piano
Thu, Feb 05
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Opening Reception: Rod Lathim’s “LIT”
Thu, Feb 05
5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Palentines Day with PPYA
Fri, Feb 06
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Shrunken Heads Production Company Presents “Footloose: The Musical”
Fri, Feb 06
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Luis Moro Santa Barbara Comedy Show
Fri, Feb 06
7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Les Ballets Africains
Fri, Feb 06
7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Dark Matter Under the Gravitational Lens
Fri, Feb 06
7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Don McLean
Tue, Feb 10 2:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Music & Meditation Santa Barbara Season Opening
Tue, Feb 03 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Ruckus and Davóne Tines, Bass-Baritone
Wed, Feb 04 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
SB Filmmakers HUMP DAY Comedy Night
Wed, Feb 04 7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
CAMA Masterseries: Emanuel Ax, Piano
Thu, Feb 05 5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Opening Reception: Rod Lathim’s “LIT”
Thu, Feb 05 5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Palentines Day with PPYA
Fri, Feb 06 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Shrunken Heads Production Company Presents “Footloose: The Musical”
Fri, Feb 06 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Luis Moro Santa Barbara Comedy Show
Fri, Feb 06 7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Les Ballets Africains
Fri, Feb 06 7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Dark Matter Under the Gravitational Lens
Fri, Feb 06 7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
You must be logged in to post a comment.