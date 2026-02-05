A 67-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after collapsing on a sidewalk near downtown Santa Barbara, authorities said.

Public safety personnel were dispatched around 12:20 p.m. on February 4 to the 400 block of West Islay Street after reports of a man down, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

When police, firefighters, and paramedics arrived, the man was found on the ground, unresponsive, and without a pulse.

“Public safety personnel immediately began life-saving measures,” police said in a statement. “Tragically, the male could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The man’s identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police said there were no immediate signs of foul play, and the death is being investigated as a medical incident. No additional details about a possible cause of death were available Thursday morning.

The case remains under investigation, and further information may be released once notifications are complete.