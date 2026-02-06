Less than a week after the Austrian National Soccer Team announced that it would be staying in Goleta and practicing at the UC Santa Barbara campus in preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the Qatar National Team confirmed that it would be staying in Santa Barbara and training at Westmont College leading up to the first round of the tournament this summer.

The Qatar Football Association officially announced in a social media post on January 28 that the national team — known by its fanbase as “Al Annabi” or “The Maroons”— would be setting up its base camp in Santa Barbara. The next day, the Qatar team website published a photo of team manager Julen Lopetegui walking through the sunny Westmont campus in Montecito on a tour of the facilities.

The visit was part of a final inspection to ensure Westmont’s practice field and training facilities were prepared for the Qatar national team, which qualified for the World Cup for the first time this year after earning an automatic bid as the hosts of the 2022 World Cup. The 2022 tournament was the first and only World Cup hosted in the Middle East, and host country Qatar was eliminated after losing all three first round matches.

Qatar National Soccer Team manager Julen Lopetegui visits Westmont College on Jan. 28 to check out the facilities ahead of the team’s stay for the FIFA World Cup | Credit: Qatar Football Association

Qatar has enjoyed new success under Coach Lopetegui, a former Spanish goalkeeper who has risen the ranks as a manager for premier European clubs such as Sevilla and West Ham United. The current Qatar roster features players who were part of the team’s two AFC Asian Cup championships in 2019 and 2023.

This year, the Maroons qualified for the World Cup after defeating the United Arab Emirates at home in Doha, Qatar, on October 14, 2025.

Coach Lopetegui said the team’s choice to train in Santa Barbara is part of a focus on “optimal preparation.” Qatar Football Association representatives said that Lopetegui inspected the practice fields, gym, training rooms, and locker rooms. The location was also selected because it allows the team an easier path to travel to their first two scheduled games on the Pacific coast.

Qatar’s team and staff are expected to arrive in Santa Barbara in early June, and will be training at Westmont ahead of their first group stage match against Switzerland in Santa Clara on June 13. The team will return to Santa Barbara to train before the second group match of the tournament, against host-team Canada in Vancouver on June 18.