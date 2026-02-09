Robert Landau Book cover | Credit: Courtesy

Chaucer’s Books will host acclaimed photographer and author Robert Landau on Wednesday, February 11, for a talk and signing of his 2025 book Art Deco Los Angeles.

Through Landau’s expert eye, readers of Art Deco Los Angeles are invited to step into the golden age of elegance, glamour, and grandeur. From the picturesque Hollywood Bowl, supported by its impressive performances by national and international stars, to the enchanting Wiltern Theater, an undeniable architectural wonder, Landau takes readers on a visually rich journey through one of Los Angeles’s most iconic architectural eras.

Native to Los Angeles, Landau “has never lost touch with the childlike wonder his hometown so readily inspires,” art critic and curator Peter Frank writes, according to a quote featured on Landau’s website. With a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Photography and Design from the California Institute of the Arts, Landau’s expertise extends beyond Art Deco Los Angeles, as proven by his other skillful books, such as Tales from the Strip and Rock ‘n’ Roll Billboards of the Sunset Strip.

This event will also serve as a fundraiser for the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Santa Barbara, with 10 percent of proceeds from 5 to 7 p.m. benefiting the organization. Landau’s talk will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 11, at Chaucer’s Books, located at 3321 State Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

For more information, see chaucersbooks.com.