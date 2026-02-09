This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on February 8, 2026. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter



Lights! Camera! Action! With the 41st annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival underway, we open with the spotlight on Hollywood: a groovy mid-century modern star on Tigertail Road above Brentwood. Zillow Gone Wild calls it “a near-perfect MCM in the MCM capital of the world: Los Angeles.” Designed by Richard Neutra and built in 1960, this three-bed, two-bath beauty delivers clean lines, walls of glass, and ocean views, all set on over an acre. Now showing at $5,295,000.

Credit: Bjorn Wallander

I’m loving the buzz of the SBIFF fanfare — strobe lights, star sightings, and soaking up the on-screen magic in theaters full of the contagious energy of fellow film lovers. But sometimes, nothing beats a perfectly cozy movie night at home. Architectural Digest rounds up seventeen stylish ideas to make your home theater work for you. From velvet curtains and leather recliners to a hidden-door speakeasy entrance, it’s all the inspiration you need for your next curl-up-and-watch night in. There’s even a rustic saloon screening room from Ralph Lauren’s Colorado ranch, shown above. If you’re going to stay home, you might as well do it in style.

Credit: Ingrird Bostrom

My favorite event of the festival so far has been Thursday night’s tribute to Adam Sandler. The comedian, actor, and truly-nice-guy was feted with the Maltin Modern Master Award at the historic Arlington Theater. Sandler was interviewed by Leonard Maltin, accompanied by one of the best SBIFF career montages I’ve seen to date, and the award was presented by Sandler’s friend Dustin Hoffman. Our coverage of this event and all of the film festival action has been stellar.

Credit: Noel Kleinman

So of course I got curious about Sandler’s home(s). It turns out that his California real estate holdings include this fairly unassuming home in Pacific Palisades. A truly nice home, just like its owner.

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Lee Manning

Taking center stage this week is our cover home at 815 Mandalay Beach Road in Oxnard. This three -bedroom, four-bath home has smart tech, sleek lines, and sunset views just steps to the sand. Offered by Roylin Downs RE Group at $4,950,000. Check out their flip-through brochure with tidbits about the area and insight from the current owners who share their “top ten things we’ll miss about living here,” including playing on the beach with their grandkids. So sweet!

