Coming off a fifth-place finish in the Big West Conference last year and a humbling first-round exit in the conference tournament, the UC Santa Barbara baseball team is well-positioned to rebound in 2026.

The Gauchos have been tabbed for the top spot in the Big West Conference preseason coaches’ poll ahead of second-place pick Cal Poly and third-place selection UC Irvine.

“We recruited some older players, some JC guys, and a couple four-year transfers,” said UCSB head coach Andrew Checketts. “It feels like we’ve got some more depth offensively, and we have a solid core coming back.”

Injuries were a major issue for UCSB last season, to the point they struggled at times to finish games. On the bright side, returning players Jonathan Mendez, Xavier Esquer, Nate Vargas, Corey Nunez, and Rowan Kelly give the Gauchos a solid foundation of past production.

Mendez has been a stalwart in the middle infield the last two seasons and blossomed at the plate in 2025 with a .314 batting average and 11 home runs.

After transferring from University of Arizona, Esquer started all 54 games for the Gauchos last season primarily at third base. He led the team with 50 runs scored with a .281 batting average, eight home runs, and 38 RBIs.

Vargas returns at catcher and figures to feature prominently in the middle of the UCSB lineup after leading the team with 50 RBIs last season. He added 17 doubles, two triples, and 10 home runs with a .306 batting average.

Nunez has battled injuries the past two seasons, but performed admirably in the fall. He is currently nursing a shoulder injury, but the sure-handed shortstop should be ready to contribute early in the season.

After a breakout freshman season, Kelly has locked down center field for the Gauchos. Kelly hit .403 with five doubles in 24 conference games.

Cole Kosciusko will also likely play a major role at first base or in the outfield after starting 49 games last season.

A bevy of freshmen and transfers will also be in the mix for playing time. “It’s going to take a little while to get all the pieces into the place we want them and figure out exactly what the everyday lineup is going to look like,” Checketts said. “It feels like we have some options.”

On the mound, the Gauchos have no shortage of talented arms, led by Baseball America Preseason All-American Jackson Flora, who is also on the preseason Golden Spikes watch list, which recognizes the best amateur baseball player in the United States.

Flora possesses an elite fastball that is among the best in the college game and has made strides with his off-speed pitches this offseason. “Flora has been good. He has added a changeup and a curveball,” Checketts said.

Behind Flora, there is intense competition for starting and high leverage bullpen roles. Dos Pueblos High product Kellan Montgomery transferred to UCSB from Long Beach State for his final year of eligibility and is in the running as a starting pitcher.

Cole Tryba has been working some as a starter, but may end up as a stopper in the bullpen where he thrived last season. He recorded six saves and 46 strikeouts over 20 relief appearances.

Calvin Proskey started 13 games last season and boasted a 3.78 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 66.2 innings on the mound.

Nathan Aceves garnered NCBWA Freshman All-America Second Team after finishing the year with a 1.65 ERA and .224 batting average over 13 appearances. AJ Krodel has a high ceiling and will have an opportunity as a starting pitcher or bullpen arm in 2026.

The Big West has made strides as a conference, and Checketts is hopeful that the conference will have multiple teams reach the NCAA Regionals. Ideally, the Gauchos can be one of those teams if they don’t win the Big West Tournament. “I think the league has got a chance,” Checketts said.

UCSB will open its 2026 campaign at #20 Southern Mississippi on Friday, February 13, beginning at 2 p.m. The Gauchos’ first home game is Friday, February 20, against Portland.