Adams Elementary Kindergarten Teacher Nominated as ‘LifeChanger of the Year’

Audra “Nikki” Mitchum, a kindergarten teacher at Adams Elementary School, was nominated for National Life Group’s LifeChanger of the Year award. The LifeChanger of the Year program honors K-12 educators and school employees across the nation for their positive impact on students. Awardees receive cash prizes, which are to be shared with their schools or districts and used to support their work with students.

Sonia Santana, an Adams Elementary parent, nominated Mitchum. “Mrs. Mitchum is everything you hope for in a teacher: compassionate, creative, and genuinely invested in her students’ success,” said Santana. “She goes out of her way to create a warm and welcoming classroom, allowing kids to learn in fun, flexible ways that meet their needs.”

Mitchum was recognized for her close attunement to students’ academic and emotional needs. In a story featured on the LifeChanger of the Year award website, Santana said that Mitchum quickly realized Santana’s son was struggling in school due to shyness and anxiety. She brought his parents into contact with the school therapist, principal, and staff, and created a collaborative plan to support him.

“Her kindness and dedication have helped transform my son’s life and academic pursuits, and I am confident that she’ll do the same for many others,” said Santana.

Adams Elementary School principal Allison Quijano was “not at all surprised” to hear of Mitchum’s nomination.

“[Mitchum] is an incredible teacher, who is truly gifted at teaching our youngest learners,” said Quijano. “What makes her truly special is her combination of extensive knowledge and skill, patience, warm yet firm demeanor, and compassion. She greets students each day with joy and kindness, and has high expectations that every single one of her students can learn and grow.”

“I have no doubt that she has had an immeasurable impact on the lives of many students,” Quijano continued.

Mitchum expressed surprise and gratitude at being nominated for LifeChanger of the Year.

“I love teaching kindergarten,” Mitchum said. “Watching the students’ faces light up when they acquire a new skill or share their ideas is amazing. Kindergarten is the foundation for future learning and social emotional development. I am honored to guide these young scholars.”

A committee of education professionals, including former LifeChanger of the Year awardees, will select the program winners sometime in “early 2026.” Per the program website, students, parents, and community members are invited to show support for Mitchum by making social media posts about her impact using the hashtag #LCOY.