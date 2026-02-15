Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a significant storm for Santa Barbara County expected to occur February 15-20, 2026. The following conditions are possible countywide:

Flooding in low-lying areas

Flash flooding

Strong winds

Hail and lightning

Flows in rivers, creeks, and streams

Rock and mudslides on roadways, steep canyons, and hillsides

Downed trees

Cold temperatures are expected. Snowfall can occur at high elevations

Current Watches and Warnings:

The National Weather Service has issued the following advisories, watches, and warning for Santa Barbara County.

Flood Watch for parts of Santa Barbara County, Monday, February 16, 2026.

for parts of Santa Barbara County, Monday, February 16, 2026. High Wind Warning for parts of Santa Barbara County on Monday, February 16, 2026, from 6am-6pm.

for parts of Santa Barbara County on Monday, February 16, 2026, from 6am-6pm. Wind Advisory for parts of Santa Barbara County on Monday, February 16, 2026, from 6am-6pm.

for parts of Santa Barbara County on Monday, February 16, 2026, from 6am-6pm. Winter Storm Watch for parts of Santa Barbara County from Tuesday, February 17, 2026, through Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Detailed weather forecasts are available at https://www.weather.gov/lox/.

Evacuations are NOT being issued at this time. If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your home, leave the area before rain starts. Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave.

Public safety officials are monitoring the incoming storm and will continue to assess if protective actions, such as an evacuation warning, evacuation order, or shelter in place are necessary.

What to do IF National Weather Service issues a Flash Flood Warning:

Stay off roads and move away from waterways.

If near a recent burn area, quickly move to the innermost room of your home or to higher ground such as a second floor.

Preparedness Tips B efore the Rain:

MONITOR the weather.

the weather. PREPARE and protect your home now.

your home now. PLAN on how to get out and where you might go.

on how to get out and where you might go. Charge important electronic devices and check flashlights in case an unexpected power outage occurs.

in case an unexpected power outage occurs. Secure outdoor belongings that could be impacted by strong winds, such as umbrellas, sports equipment, and outdoor furniture.

that could be impacted by strong winds, such as umbrellas, sports equipment, and outdoor furniture. Prepare outdoor pets and animals.

Check on neighbors, seniors, and those with disabilities, access, or functional needs that might not be prepared for severe weather or able to react accordingly.

During Rain:

Stay away from rivers, creeks, streams, recent wildfire burn areas, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Those living in areas prone to flooding and recent burn areas should stay aware of changing conditions.

Those living in areas prone to flooding and recent burn areas should stay aware of changing conditions. Remain vigilant and monitor weather as conditions can change quickly.

as conditions can change quickly. If you feel unsafe during the rainfall, shelter in place in your home by gathering your family and pets in the innermost room of your house, preferably on the top floor if you live in a multi-story home.

in your home by gathering your family and pets in the innermost room of your house, preferably on the top floor if you live in a multi-story home. Do not attempt to drive at night or while it is raining , as roads may be damaged or your car may be swept away by moving water or debris.

, as roads may be damaged or your car may be swept away by moving water or debris. NEVER drive, swim, or walk into floodwaters . Turn around, don’t drown!

. Turn around, don’t drown! Beaches, bluffs and the Harbor area may be impacted. This storm may trigger erosion along the bluffs throughout the county, including Isla Vista. Residents and visitors are advised to stay away from beach areas.

This storm may trigger erosion along the bluffs throughout the county, including Isla Vista. Residents and visitors are advised to stay away from beach areas. Roads along recent wildfire burn areas, including HWY 166, and those roads impacted during previous storms may experience flooding, mud and rock slides. Communities along these roads may become isolated.

Communities along these roads may become isolated. If you hear thunder, go indoors. Wait 30 minutes after the storm has passed before resuming outdoor activities.

Resources: