California Wine Festival Announces 2026 Season at Four Iconic Coastal California Destinations

Santa Barbara, CA (February 19, 2026) — California Wine Festival, the nationally recognized celebration of California wine, food and coastal living, returns in 2026 with its highly anticipated series of oceanfront tasting events across three premier destinations: Dana Point, Santa Barbara and Huntington Beach.

Each two-day festival invites guests to sip and savor hundreds of premium California wines while enjoying gourmet bites from local culinary partners, live music and sweeping views of California’s most picturesque coastlines. The series continues its mission of showcasing the diversity of California’s wine-growing regions alongside the vibrant hospitality and lifestyle that make the Golden State a world-class destination.

“California Wine Festival is about more than wine, it’s about place,” said Emily Kaufmann, Executive Director of California Wine Festival. “From the coastline to the vineyards, these festivals celebrate the flavors, people and landscapes that make California so special. We’re excited to welcome both new and returning guests for another unforgettable season.”

Each festival weekend begins with the Sunset Rare and Reserve Tasting on Friday evening, an intimate and elevated experience designed for devoted wine enthusiasts. Guests are welcomed with a sparkling wine reception before enjoying access to limited-production, reserve and tasting-room-exclusive wines from acclaimed wineries across Napa Valley, Sonoma County, the Central Coast and beyond.

The weekend continues with the Beachside Wine Festival on Saturday, an immersive afternoon experience offering unlimited tastings of hundreds of premium California wines along with craft beer and other select libations. Attendees can enjoy artisanal cheeses and small bites from popular local restaurants while engaging directly with winemakers and culinary representatives. Live music and a relaxed coastal atmosphere round out the experience, making each festival a true celebration of California wine culture.

This year, Sommsation powers the VIP Pavilion at each festival destination, elevating the guest experience with wines from some of the world’s best independent wineries alongside gourmet bites from top chefs. VIP ticket holders can enjoy curated food and wine pairings, interactive blind tastings, exclusive giveaways and dedicated seating with stunning ocean views. The Sommsation partnership enhances the festival’s commitment to highlighting exceptional craftsmanship and thoughtfully curated wine experiences.

California Wine Festival proudly supports charitable organizations in each host city. Proceeds from silent auctions held during the Sunset Rare and Reserve Tastings benefit local nonprofits, including Sandy Feet Initiative and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

EVENT SCHEDULE

California Wine Festival Dana Point – April 24-25, 2026

April 24: Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting: Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa – Del Mar Lawn

April 25: Beachside Wine Festival: Sea Terrace Community Park

Tickets on sale now via CaliforniaWineFestival.com

California Wine Festival Santa Barbara – July 17-18, 2026

July 17: Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting: Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort

July 18: Beachside Wine Festival: Chase Palm Park, Santa Barbara

Tickets on sale now via CaliforniaWineFestival.com

CA Wine Festival Huntington Beach – October 16-17, 2026

October 16: Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting: Paséa Hotel & Spa, Sapphire Ballroom

October 17: Beachside Wine Festival: Paséa Hotel & Spa, Indoor and Outdoor

Tickets on sale May 1, 2026 via CaliforniaWineFestival.com

California Wine Festival is a 21+ event. Tickets include all wine and food samples, live entertainment and a keepsake wine glass. For full event details, ticket information and lodging options, visit CaliforniaWineFestival.com.