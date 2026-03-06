Credit: Courtesy





Pumba

Pumba is a playful, social pup who shines in playgroup and loves interacting with other dogs. He’s very people-friendly, always ready for attention and affection. This silly, goofy boy is highly food motivated and enjoys playtime, especially soccer or anything involving a ball. Pumba would benefit from basic obedience training and continued structure to help him thrive. With his fun-loving personality, he’s sure to bring smiles and laughter to any home!

Please email sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com to learn more.









Kobe

Credit: Courtesy

Kobe is a 1-year-old male brown Boxer and Pitbull Terrier mix weighing approximately 62 pounds and available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center.

Staff describes Kobe as still a puppy with a lot of energy who gets along with most dogs with the proper introduction. Kobe is still learning and will benefit from continued training and guidance to help him develop good manners. Kobe has recently learned the “sit” and “stay” commands. Come and meet him to find out if you’re a match for this spunky, affectionate, social dog. Adoption fees include, neutering, microchipping, vaccinations, flea treatment, and a health and wellness exam.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central in Lompoc. Stop by Tuesday through Sunday or call (833) 422-8413 for more information about available animals through out the County. The friendly staff will be happy to assist you. Are you looking for a different type of pet? Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the local adoptable animals.

Want to help but need more time to commit? Our adoptable animals, including those too young to be adopted, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.

To learn more about CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals in the Lompoc Valley, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc or visit CAPA’s website at http://www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.