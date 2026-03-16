Two soccer-loving brothers, both born and raised in Santa Barbara, are getting the chance for a soccer experience of a lifetime after one of them received free tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup through Verizon’s “Golden Call” surprise giveaway.

Jacob Lauderdale, a former San Marcos High School soccer player who grew up with his family in Santa Barbara, was scrolling through his phone on a recent day off when he saw that Verizon was offering a chance for soccer fans to speak on a video chat with an all-star player. Lauderdale, who recently moved from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles to work in the tech industry, said he was excited when he saw he would get to talk with U.S. Women’s National Team standout Gisele Thompson.

Lauderdale gathered questions from friends and family to ask Thompson, and when he received the call, he said he was eager to talk about the growth of women’s soccer and about her experience playing with her sister, Alyssa Thompson. The Thompson sisters are just a year apart, both in their early twenties, and have played side-by-side their entire careers. Lauderdale said he had a similar connection with the sport, playing with his younger brother, Owen, through AYSO, club soccer, and at San Marcos High School.

But Lauderdale could never have guessed what would happen next. As they were chatting about soccer and family, Thompson surprised Lauderdale with the real reason for the video call. She showed Lauderdale a golden ticket and told him that Verizon was giving him free pitch-side access tickets to the upcoming World Cup.

In a video showing the surprise moment, Thompson smiles as Lauderdale’s eyes grow wide and his jaw hangs open. “At first, I didn’t have words,” he told the Independent. “I still feel like it’s a dream.”

After overcoming the shock, Lauderdale said he knew he had to take his younger brother Owen to enjoy the sideline access at the World Cup. “Friends are temporary; my brother is my brother forever,” Lauderdale said.

Lauderdale said the moment felt special, not only because of the surprise, but because he was able to connect with Thompson over their shared sentimentality toward their siblings. “It felt so genuine, and that was so cool,” Lauderdale said.

Thompson — who was one of four soccer stars, along with her sister, Alyssa, to participate in the giveaway — said she loved being able to surprise the lucky winners with the video calls. “It felt like I was sharing a secret directly with the fans,” she said.

“Hearing their questions about my career and seeing their passion for the sport reminds me why we play,” Thompson said. “This partnership with Verizon makes the connection personal, and it was an honor to be the one to deliver that life-changing news.”

Lauderdale said he’s looking forward to attending the World Cup match and getting a chance to watch some of the highest-level soccer in the world, with his brother by his side. He says he’ll be rooting for his home country to make a run to the finals. “U.S.A. all the way,” Lauderdale said.