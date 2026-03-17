The Santa Barbara City Council voted 4-3 to approve a contract with consulting firm RSG, Inc. to assist with the research, analysis, and formal development of a permanent rent stabilization ordinance. The contract will be paid for with $65,105 from the city’s flexible housing and homelessness fund.

RSG has led the planning and research for similar rental stabilization ordinances in California cities such as Concord, Santa Ana, and San Jose. The company specializes in working with cities to gather information on the rental market and guide policy based on specific community needs. In Santa Barbara, the consultant will help the city finalize the details of a citywide rent cap that’s been years in the making.

The contract with RSG was approved in a 4-3 vote during Tuesday’s council meeting. Councilmember Eric Friedman, Councilmember Mike Jordan, and Mayor Randy Rowse voted in opposition, with each sharing concerns about the city spending money toward a rent stabilization ordinance.

The flexible housing and homelessness fund has now been used to provide $1.46 million for four different programs, including a half-million toward immigrant support services, $750,000 towards the Mercy House’s Cacique Shelter, $145,972 for the daytime navigation center on Chapala Street, and $65,105 for the rent stabilization consultant.