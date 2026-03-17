According to National Weather Service Data, Santa Barbara experienced its hottest-ever St. Patrick’s Day this year. Temperatures typically peak at 66 degrees in March, but this week’s extreme heat wave has sent those numbers soaring.

Today in Santa Barbara, the mercury hit 94 degrees, far surpassing the previous record high of 86 degrees set back in 1947.

Santa Maria also broke its 1978 St. Paddy’s Day record high of 85 degrees, with afternoon temps today reaching 91 degrees.

These hot temperatures are projected to continue through the week, with the heat wave expected to break on Friday night.

The National Weather Service warns of a high risk for heat illness during these record temperatures, recommending to keep hydrated, to stay in shaded or air-conditioned locations, and to check in on both elderly and young loved ones or those who may be sensitive to heat.